Fresh Beginnings: Makati Shangri-La reopens its doors

While many businesses were closed permanently because of the pandemic, this “popular landmark” remained standing right smack within the hustle and bustle of Manila’s business district, Makati City—prompting not a few to wonder if re-opening was only a matter of time.

On August 8, 2023, at precisely 8:08AM and around two years after its last guests have checked out and diners have settled their bills, Makati Shangri-La re-opened its doors and welcomed back its guests with the promise of its familiar luxurious accommodations, superior service, and trademark warm hospitality.

Makati Shangri-La Manila, Grand Lobby

“When you come back to the hotel, in Makati Shangri-La, there are elements of familiarity,” hotel manager Udo Wittich told BusinessMirror.

Guests and diners will be familiarized with the award-winning hotel’s known heartfelt service yet anticipate a new and elevated stay experience.

“We will cherish the moments we’ve had in the past by creating new memories and moving to the future,” Wittich enthused.

A strong comeback

The hotel’s reopening is a symbol of its fresh beginnings, said Wittich, and since its temporary closure as a result of the pandemic’s devastating impact to the economy, things have since gradually improved for the better not just for the hospitality and tourism industries but for businesses as a whole.

Makati Shangri-La Manila, Horizon Deluxe Room

As the Shangri-La brand in general and Makati Shangri-La in particular have always been regarded as iconic brands, it’s no surprise that there has always been a popular clamor for its re-opening. Many believed that a strong comeback is not just a question of if, it was a matter of when.

Now that it’s back, the more things change, the more they also stayed the same. From the moment you enter Makati Shangri-La’s driveway to stepping onto the lobby lounge, Wittich said they added and restored the landscape to provide a fresh look for the hotel. In the reception area, guests will be cordially greeted the old-fashioned way even as they can now opt for an online check-in process for a fast and seamless transaction.

Aside from these small but significant changes to the hotel, Makati Shangri-La now also boasts of adjusted offerings for the guests, spanning accommodations and amenities, dining destinations, entertainment, and incorporating sustainability.

Strategically located in Manila’s premier financial and commercial district, Makati Shangri-La offers the Horizon Club Business Room, the first-of-its-kind in the Philippines, to provide business travelers and staycationists a place to work away from their office or home.

In every luxurious Horizon Club Business Room, relaxation meets productivity. It is equipped with an Omnidesk adjustable standing desk and is complimented by an ergonomic chair. But what makes this remote work-friendly nook are its modern electronics, such as dual-screen 4K monitors to connect devices, a wireless mouse, keyboard, speakerphone, mobile stands, and fast-charging cable adaptors to complete tasks efficiently. This conducive set-up is every working person’s dream.

“We are trying to touch on the business needs of international travelers and local businessmen to make the best of the time of their stay,” said Wittich.

To achieve that sought-after “work-life balance,” the hotel’s amenities await.

In the Horizon Club Lounge, a view of Makati and nearby cities’ skyline and greeneries will enchant its guests after a day of work, or even continue working from there while having some snacks.

In Makati Shangri-La’s Health Club, guests can let off steam by exercising using the hotel’s state-of-the-art weight training and cardiovascular training systems. Tensions from working can also be released through personal relaxation in the jacuzzi and cold plunge.

Need more time to spend outside and breathe some fresh air? Fret not because the outdoor pool, children’s pool, and tennis courts are also ready for those who want to try outdoor activities.

The Spa at the Shangri-La, meanwhile, will provide the ultimate relaxation experience in the first quarter of 2024.

Gastronomic indulgence

Makati Shangri-La’s acclaimed dining outlets have also reopened, reintroduced a range of Asian and Western cuisine, and updated the menu’s food offerings.

Guests can expect the usual excellent dining and service, completing the gastronomical experience.

The hotel’s iconic Lobby Lounge, which was the first to reopen, offers light snacks and refreshments while feasting their eyes with the relaxing green sceneries of the revamped hotel gardens, giving that familiar feel to the guests.

To accompany the afternoon tea sessions in the lounge, an orchestra will provide live entertainment from Friday to Sunday, said Wittich.

For the business community who wants to conduct a productive and distraction-free meeting at the lounge, a three-piece orchestra will give a more relaxed and quiet feel to the atmosphere from Monday to Thursday. Wittich said they will have a pianist and a three-piece band in the evening.

Shang Palace, the hotel’s Cantonese dining staple, is headed by a new Chinese executive chef with more than 17 years of experience in Chinese fine dining cuisine. It features a brand-new menu with eight new signature dishes highlighting the very best of Cantonese cuisine.

Meanwhile, Sage, the hotel’s signature grill restaurant, returns with an elegant look and an updated menu curated by an Argentinian chef with a culinary approach that prioritizes repurposing and sustainably sourcing quality ingredients.

For starters, guests can enjoy signature beverages such as the handcrafted Sage Martini using the hotel’s blend of vermouth and sherry infused with sage. To perfectly cap off the dinner, the “digestive” Sage Negroni can be savored as well.

Also, the hotel’s events and banqueting spaces reopened to make events and banquets significant and more memorable. At the same time, the Circles Event Cafe and Sage Bar are also slated to reopen in the upcoming months.

Lastly, in a move toward sustainability, Makati Shangri-La, for instance, foregone single-use toiletries and now uses dispensers, and shifted to wooden key cards and pens made of bamboo to reduce single-use plastic usage in the hotel.

They will also embrace a garden-to-table approach to produce by using the garden at the patio to cultivate herbs and vegetables to be used in such food and beverage offerings.

With report from Edwin P. Sallan