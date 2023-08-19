Flashpoint! How far would the US be willing to go beyond issuing statements of support amid simmering WPS row?

IN the aftermath of the August 5 Ayungin Shoal incident in the West Philippines Sea (WPS) which highlighted Chinese efforts anew to prevent the resupply of a detachment sheltering in the BRP Sierra Madre (LST-57), the question that struck the minds of most Filipinos is whether the US, its long-time ally, will commit itself to the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) should matters go from bad to worse.

Judging from the statement issued by the US Department of Defense (DOD) following the August 8 telephone conversation between Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III with Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., it appears that the Americans have the Philippines’ back.

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, July 30, 2021, to hold talks with Philippine officials to boost defense ties and possibly discuss the Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and the Philippines.

A statement coming from the US DOD had Austin condemning the China Coast Guard (CCG) for blasting its water cannons and other dangerous maneuvers that took place on August 5 that compromised the safety of the Filipino supply boats and crews.

At that time, CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels blocked and water-cannoned the Filipino supply boats conducting a regular rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

The blocking and water cannoning incident lasted for over an hour.

Also, Austin said the CCG’s “unsafe operational activities” strongly undermine “the status quo and directly threaten regional peace and stability.”

In the same phone call, the US defense chief also affirmed that the MDT extends to Philippine public vessels, aircraft and armed forces—to include those of its Coast Guard—in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea (SCS).

The MDT between the US and the Philippines was signed on August 30, 1951.

Article IV of the MDT states that “each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific area on either of the Parties would be dangerous to its own peace and safety and declares that it would act to meet the common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes.”

“The Secretaries reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based order, including supporting the Philippines’ right to conduct lawful maritime activities, consistent with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling, which is final and binding on all parties,” last week’s US DOD statement read.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana attend an honor cordon, September 10, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington.

Both defense chiefs also discussed US-Philippines alliance cooperation and affirmed its “ironclad nature.”

Also tackled were initiatives to “redouble efforts to strengthen bilateral training, interoperability, and support for the modernization of the Philippine Armed Forces,” the US DOD statement added.

Austin and Teodoro also committed to find a near-term opportunity to meet in person and restated their commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder as allies to bring security, prosperity and stability to the Indo-Pacific Region and beyond.

‘Statement of support’

WITH this development, Teodoro lauded the “strong statement of support” coming from Austin regarding the latest Chinese harassment.

“Welcoming the strong statement of support of the US over a recent incident involving the harassment and disruption of Philippine vessels conducting a resupply mission in the Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal), Secretary Teodoro firmly restated that no country has the right to question the Philippines’ capability build-up to address its immediate and evolving security concerns,” DND spokesman Arsenio “Popong” Andolong, said. Teodoro also commended the United States’ unwavering support in preserving the rules-based international order, the DND spokesman added.

“On defense relations, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the US commitment to provide intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance support. Moving forward, both officials pledged to fast-track pending defense initiatives, such as the conclusion of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites. Moreover, Secretary Austin highlighted the importance of GSOMIA for the transfer of technology in support of the modernization program of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines),” Andolong stressed.

Not the first time

THIS is not the first time this year that the US had pledged to stand by the country following encounters between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and resupply vessels with CCG and CMM in the WPS.

On February 6, a CCG vessel, with bow number 5205, tried to block the BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) while the ship was on regular “rotation and resupply” mission in Ayungin Shoal.

Shortly after, the Chinese ship aimed a “green laser,” which the PCG said was of the “military grade” type and caused its bridge crew to suffer from “temporary blindness.”

Shortly after this incident, Austin, following a phone call with then DND officer-in-charge Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr., reiterated that any armed attack on Philippine ships and aircraft in the SCS will result in the invocation of the MDT.

“Austin reiterated that the US commitment to the alliance remains ironclad, and that an armed attack on Philippine Armed Forces, aircraft and public vessels, including the Coast Guard, anywhere in the South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the MDT,” Andolong said following this first incident.

And on July 7 of this year, Austin again expressed the US concern over what it called China’s “coercive and risky operational behavior” in the SCS, including the Ayungin Shoal.

This was conveyed again in a phone call between the US defense chief and Teodoro.

In the call, Austin reiterated US commitment to the defense of Filipino public vessels in the vital sea lane.

“Secretary Austin noted with concern the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] recent coercive and risky operational behavior directed against Philippine vessels operating safely and lawfully in the South China Sea, including around Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin),” the US DOD stressed.

The PCG earlier reported that some CCG vessels had “constantly followed, harassed and obstructed” its ships when it undertook a naval operation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command on June 30 off Ayungin Shoal.

In the report, it said two People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels were also sighted near the shoal.

US planes on the shoal?

MEANWHILE, the Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed that the US deployed military planes and warships during the August 5 incident in Ayungin Shoal.

Chinese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong made this public in a news forum at Kamuning Pandesal Bakery in Quezon City early this week.

Zhou echoed Beijing’s attacks on Washington, D.C., and cited the latter’s “unglorified role” in the water cannoning incident near Ayungin Shoal, which it calls Ren’ai Reef.

“In the recent incident, the US took a hands-on approach to deeply engage in the whole process. It was the US who egged on and supported the Philippines to overhaul and reinforce the ‘grounded’ ship in Ren’ai Reef and even dispatched military aircraft and vessels in support of the Philippine side,” the Chinese diplomat said.

Sought for comment, US Embassy in Manila spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said, “I’m not going to comment on military operations, except to say that all of our military activities in the Philippines are conducted in full coordination with our Philippine allies.”

Joint resupply mission eyed

AS this developed, legal and security experts urged the Philippine government to undertake a joint patrol with like-minded allies in its next resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.

Former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said the Philippines can follow the examples of Malaysia and Indonesia, which continued their survey and naval drills in their exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the SCS, together with the US and Australia, despite warnings from the CCG.

“We can have joint patrols with the US at the same time [in the next resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal]. We can calibrate it. Remember, Malaysia and Indonesia were able to survey and drill despite warnings from the Chinese Coast Guard that the area falls within the nine-dash line. They sent their Navy together with the survey ship and the drilling ship, and, at the same time, the US and Australia conducted naval drills in the same area, that’s for Malaysia. For Indonesia, the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan happened to pass by,” Carpio explained.

He made the statement in a forum on August 10 organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute, in partnership with the United States Institute of Peace.

“The Americans are there. They did the favor to the Malaysians and Indonesians without a defense treaty. And the Australians also did the same to Malaysia. Why are they doing this? Because they want to preserve freedom of navigation…. We can do all these things. It’s up to us if we have the political will,” Carpio stressed.

Maximizing sea patrols

THE former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice said the Ayungin Shoal, where the Sierra Madre is aground in the WPS, is one of the “flashpoints” in the Philippines-China relationship.

“Ayungin Shoal is about 20 nautical miles from Mischief Reef. The Arbitration Tribunal ruled that Mischief Reef is a low-tide feature forming part of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines. Despite this, China illegally reclaimed Mischief Reef and converted it into the largest air and naval base of China in the Spratlys. Because of Ayungin Shoal’s proximity to Mischief Reef, China wants to seize Ayungin Shoal from the Philippines,” Carpio said.

Similarly, Stratbase President Professor Dindo Manhit urged the Philippine government to maximize joint patrols and have like-minded allies shepherd Philippine vessels in its next resupply mission.

“As our military outpost, we should not be deterred from sending supplies, from improving that facility [BRP Sierra Madre]. What’s happening now [is that], they’re [China] stopping us from moving forward. Our supply ships should really push through…. This is where we can maximize joint patrols and be shepherded by allies and friends during the resupply. Not to cause war but simply to exercise our own rights based on international law. Our military facility is within our EEZ,” he noted.

Manhit added: “The stronger statement by our President is really welcome and now we hope it turns into stronger actions and generates enough support and alliance from partners. I’ve always believed that to ensure stability, you need to bring people together to define and protect what is our Philippine EEZ.”

Moreover, former United States Air Force official and security expert Col. Raymond Powell said that one leverage the Philippines can use in dealing with an “extremely large and aggressive country like China” is its partnerships with like-minded allies.

Powell, also a fellow at the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford University, said the Ayungin Shoal, including the BRP Sierra Madre, is the most vulnerable outpost in the entire SCS and needs to be reinforced.

“It’s vulnerable not just because of how few people are there and their inability to defend themselves but the fact that their outpost is deteriorating and will ultimately succumb to time and the weather and the elements. That will happen unless the Philippines, with its US allies, are able to come up with some other solution to repairing or replacing, somehow lifting, circumventing and defeating the ongoing Chinese blockade,” Powell explained.

‘False’ claim

CARPIO, in a statement posted by the Stratbase ADR Institute in its Facebook post August 16, disputed Zhou’s claims that the Potsdam Declaration and the Cairo Declaration stated that “all territories Japan has seized from the Chinese, including those of Nansha Islands and Xisha Islands, shall be restored to China.”

What the 1943 Cairo Declaration stated, Carpio said, is that “all the territories Japan has stolen from the Chinese, including Manchuria, Formosa and the Pescadores, shall be restored to the Republic of China,” and that “Japan will also be expelled from all other territories which she has taken by violence and greed.”

The Cairo Declaration “never mentioned the ‘Nansha Islands’ [Spratlys] or the ‘Xisha Islands’ [Paracels]. The Spratlys and the Paracels fell under the phrase ‘Japan will also be expelled from all other territories which she has taken by violence and greed,’ which phrase never identified to what country these other territories would be restored,” Carpio stressed.

He also noted that the 1945 Potsdam Declaration stated that the “terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out and Japanese sovereignty shall be limited to the islands of Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, Shikoku and such minor islands as we determine.”

Carpio stressed that the Potsdam Declaration merely reiterated the Cairo Declaration and never mentioned the Nansha Islands or the Xisha Islands.

“What is definitive is what transpired in the 1951 San Francisco Peace Conference that formally ended the Pacific War. The motion of the USSR to award the Spratlys and the Paracels to China was defeated by a vote of 46 to 3, with one abstention. Thus, the San Francisco Peace Treaty merely states: ‘Japan renounces all right, title and claim to the Spratly Islands and to the Paracel Islands.’ There is no mention to what country the Spratlys or the Paracels would be awarded,” Carpio pointed out.

Also, he said that the 1952 Treaty of Taipei between Japan and the Republic of China merely recognized the San Francisco Peace Treaty.

“Thus, the Treaty of Taipei states: ‘It is recognized that under Article 2 of the Treaty of Peace with Japan signed at the city of San Francisco in the United States of America on September 8, 1951 (hereinafter referred to as the San Francisco Treaty), Japan has renounced all right, title and claim to Taiwan (Formosa) and Penghu (the Pescadores) as well as the Spratly Islands and the Paracel Islands.’ There is no award of the Spratlys or the Paracels to China because the Treaty of Taipei obviously could not deviate from the San Francisco Treaty to which Japan was a party,” Carpio pointed out.

Image credits: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton/U.S. Navy via AP, Rolex dela Pena/Pool Photo via AP, AP/Jacquelyn Martin





