Respect and recognition: More meaningful than the pay

YOU were hired as an association executive with a relatively good compensation package. To show your appreciation and loyalty, you’ve worked your best and have delivered impact to the organization. However, the board considers you as a paid staff only and most often downplays your accomplishments, not even giving you a pat on the back.

Has this situation ever occurred to you?

In a world that seems to prioritize material gains and monetary rewards, it may be necessary to pause and reflect on the true drivers of work satisfaction and motivation. While fair compensation is undoubtedly vital, the value of respect and recognition in the workplace should not be underestimated. These intangible elements not only enhance staff well-being but also contribute significantly to overall organizational success. As the saying goes, “the organization is only as good as its people.”

Respect is the cornerstone of a healthy work environment. When staff members feel respected by their peers and leaders, they are more likely to be engaged, productive, and loyal to the organization. Respect fosters a sense of psychological safety, allowing employees to voice their opinions, share innovative ideas, and take calculated risks without fear of retribution.

A respectful workplace also promotes a positive culture, where collaboration and teamwork thrive. Staff members who feel valued and respected are more likely to work harmoniously and support one another, leading to higher levels of creativity and problem solving. In such an environment, conflicts are handled constructively, and diversity is celebrated as a rich source of ideas and perspectives.

Recognition, on the other hand, is the fuel that ignites the flames of motivation. Beyond financial compensation, acknowledging and appreciating a staff’s efforts and achievements are powerful drivers of job satisfaction and commitment. A simple “thank you” or public recognition for a job well done can go a long way in boosting morale and reinforcing positive behaviors.

Effective recognition programs not only celebrate major accomplishments but also applaud the small wins and daily contributions of employees. Regular and genuine recognition creates a culture of positivity and reinforces the organization’s values, encouraging employees to take pride in their work and strive for excellence.

Employees spend a significant portion of their lives at work, and their overall well-being is deeply connected to their workplace experiences. When employees feel respected and recognized, they are more likely to experience job satisfaction, reduced stress levels, and improved mental health. This, in turn, has a positive impact on employee retention and reduces the risk of burnout.

While competitive pay and benefits are undeniably important, respect and recognition remain the foundation of a truly fulfilling work experience. When employees feel respected and valued for their contributions, they are more likely to thrive both personally and professionally.

Associations that prioritize creating a culture of respect and recognition reap the rewards of engaged, motivated, and loyal employees who drive their success forward. In the pursuit of a thriving workplace, remember that the currency of respect and recognition is more meaningful and impactful than any monetary consideration.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” PCAAE will hold its 11th Associations Summit at the PICC on December 6, 2023. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.