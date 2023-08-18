Perpetual Help Altas sink San Beda Red Spikers, seize solo V-L lead

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System DALTA unleashed a strong windup to dash whatever hopes San Beda University had in a gutsy third-set stand for a 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 victory to wrest early control in men’s play of the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

Hanging tough on a 16-15 lead in the third frame, the Altas racked up four straight points fueled by Jeff Marapoc and Kobe Tabuga’s back-to-back kills, effectively scuttling the Red Spikers’ bid on their way to scoring a follow-up to their tough 29-27, 26-24, 25-19 victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College side in last Wednesday’s inaugural of the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

“I’m happy we got the win because we prepared for this,” Perpetual Help head coach Sammy Acaylar said. “Happy ako na kahit wala kaming Louie Ramirez, we’re playing as solid team.”

Ramirez is in Japan for a three-week camp with V.League club Oita Miyoshi.

Playmaker JC Enarciso led the Altas again with 12 excellent sets and finished with five points, including two aces. Marapoc wound up with 13 points, all from kills, while Tabuga added nine markers on seven spikes and two aces.

Kevin Montemayor scored nine points, all earned through kills, and Justine Santos and Mohammad Tahilluddin contributed six points apiece for San Beda, whose bid suffered a big blow after losing Axel Book to injury following an awkward landing in the second set.

Earlier, De La Salle University launched its campaign in the league, backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa, with a come-from-behind win over University of Santo Tomas, 26-28, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21.

Prized recruit Uriel Mendoza came off the bench to provide three straight kills to close out the match for the Green Spikers.

“Gaya nga ng sinabi ko sa kanila kanina, kung ang tiwala na binigay sa kanila ng mga coaches, Yun sana yung mailabas nila,” said La Salle mentor Jose Roque.

Captain JM Ronquillo steered De La Salle to the victory with 27 points on 23 attacks and four blocks, while middle blocker JJ Rodriguez finished with 12 markers while coming off the bench.

Rainier Flor paced UST with 13 points, while GBoy De Vega added 10 markers in a limited stint. UAAP Season 85 MVP Josh Ybañez also played for just two sets and finished with seven points.