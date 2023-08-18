OKBet vows to continue supporting LGU-based hoops league

SPORTS online betting firm OKBet assured on Friday that it will keep its commitment to support the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), a local government unit-based league, amid a recent controversy that linked the company to an alleged illegal activity overseas.

“OKBet’s success extends beyond the gaming landscape. It is also taking on the role of a leading partner of the country’s premiere regional basketball league,” OKBet said in a statement. “As an official sponsor of the league [MPBL], the company has demonstrated its dedication to sports development and community engagement.”

The company owns a franchise in the league called the Makati OKBet Kings.

OKBet said in the same statement that it remains “resolute in its pursuit of transparency and progress” amid a recent controversy linking it to an alleged illegal activity overseas.

OKBet, which burst in the local sports scene having recently acted as chief backer of the MPBL owned and organized by boxing icon former Senator Manny Pacquiao, vowed to uphold its integrity and ethical business practices.

“Just like a soaring eagle attracts both admiration and envy, success often draws both supporters and detractors,” the statement said. “With OKBet’s achievements come challenges, controversies, and baseless rumors that attempt to cast shadows on the company’s reputation.”

OKBet, under the Kingwin Ventures Inc., stressed that it has no involvement with illegal activities and the global sports online betting operation “remains engaged successfully and never stops in the Philippines.”

“Although we take these claims seriously, OKBet remains resolute in its pursuit of transparency and progress and it remains eager for further success in the coming years,” it added.

OKBet –which earned a nomination in the prestigious Asia Gaming Awards and recently won the Sportsbook Operator of the Year award at SIGMA Asia 2023—

assured that it maintains its status as an entity licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.