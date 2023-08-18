Martin, Duge make contracted weight for Saturday fight



CARL JAMMES MARTIN and Oscar Duge of Tanzania both made the contracted weight of their 10-round encounter during Friday morning’s official weigh-in at the Elorde gym in Manila.

The Ifugao-native Martin weighed 123.8 lbs while Duge came in at 118.4 lbs.

“I am challenged by his record. He has yet to lose by a knockout. That will be my aim, to be the first boxer to knock him out,” said Martin (21-0, 17 knockouts).

While the bout is a non-title affair, a lot will be at stake as the super bantamweight Martin is currently ranked No. 4 by the International Boxing Federation and No. 9 by the World Boxing Organization, something which Duge wants to claim.

“I know he is good and his fights are seen around the world. This is my chance to show the world I am also a great fighter,” said Duge, who holds an 11-5-2 record with four knockouts.

Promoted by Gerry Penalosa’s GerryPens Promotions, the Martin-Duge battle will be staged Saturday afternoon at the Flash Ballroom in Sucat, Paranaque.