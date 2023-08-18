Mansion bar sponsors Navotas Football Club to empower youth through sports, education

MANSION Sports Bar & Lounge in Makati City is now the official sponsor of the Navotas Football Club, an organization dedicated to nurturing youth potential through sports and education.

The partnership underscores Mansion’s commitment to community growth and engagement.

Within just eight months of operation, Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge has swiftly gained recognition as the best sports bar in Makati.

With a keen understanding of its role in the community, the establishment has chosen to direct its success towards fostering positive change by teaming up with Navotas Football Club’s mission.

Navotas Football Club is a trailblazing organization that focuses on honing young talents and providing free education opportunities using football as a gateway.

Established in June last year, the club has been actively involved in training children from public schools and out-of-school youth between the ages of 5 and 17.

The club’s mission has garnered support from the local community, enabling it to make significant strides towards its goals to create avenues of hope and advancement for the youth.

“At Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge, we believe in leveraging our success to amplify the voices of community champions like Navotas Football Club whose cause resonates deeply with us,” said Sunny Jhamtani, General Manager of Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge.

“Our sponsorship is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to creating a meaningful impact on the lives of young sports talents and fostering a brighter future,” Jhamtani said. “This collaboration signifies our commitment to elevating community initiatives.”

As part of the partnership, Navotas Football Club showcased its progress and the potential of its beneficiaries last Saturday when the team competed in the Bulacan Cup wearing the Mansion jerseys.

According to Jhamtani, the sponsorship extends beyond financial support as it reflects Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge’s dedication to the betterment of local youth and the community at large.