Lady Blazers, Lady Altas beat separate rivals in V-League

NATIONAL Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion College of Saint Benilde and title contender University of Perpetual Help System Dalta carved out straight-set victories in the women’s contest of the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

Saint Benilde beat Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13, in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Season 98 Finals.

Perpetual Help, on the other hand, defeated San Sebastian College, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19, to join University of the East (UE) and Far Eastern University in the early lead

“We found some bright spots and found some problems that we need to work on,” Saint Benilde head coach Jerry Yee said. “Overall, we’re happy that we got the win.

Middle blocker Zam Nolasco dominated upfront for 12 points on nine spikes and three blocks, including three straight hits in the the Lady Blazers’ second-set pull-away.

Clydel Catarig and Corrine Apostol added eight points apiece for the Lady Blazers, who bagged the victory on a 5-1 windup spiked by Mich Gamit’s two quick kills.

Joan Doguna scored nine points while Janeth Tulang fired five attack points and finished with eight points for the Lady Pirates.

Reigning NCAA MVP Mary Rose Dapol poured in 16 points in the hour-long battle, 14 on attacks and two service aces, for the Lady Altas.

Charmaine Ocado scattered 11 points for Perpetual, while Winnie Bedaña added seven points in the middle.

The Lady Stags kept themselves in the fight behind Kat Santos and Tina Marasigan, who wound up with nine points each, as former UE setter Von Dimaculangan debuted for San Sebastian.