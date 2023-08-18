Japanese fashion brand doing social work in PHL wins New York ADC Awards

A fashion brand and its nonprofit organization doing social work in the Philippines were recently cited by the world’s oldest international advertising awards, the New York ADC Awards.

The brand “coxco”, which aims to help solve social problems through fashion, received the Gold award in Brand design and the Merit award in Fashion Design for its “Upcycling Art” project in the Philippines during the ADC Annual Awards in May 2023.

coxco’s nonprofit organization, “DEAR ME”, has organized several fashion shows since 2015 in the Philippines, featuring the works of its underprivileged students, with the theme “Draw your dreams on the runway.”

The students themselves design their costumes, using recycled fabrics and clothes, and their Japanese counterparts volunteer to help produce their work. These costumes are one-of-a-kind and filled with each student’s individuality.

For their “Upcycling Art” project, coxco and DEAR ME featured embroidery made by their students, who featured their dreams through their art work.

The coxco Lab is a fashion school based in Manila, Fairview, Quezon city, established by coxco and its nonprofit DEAR ME in February 2023.

It accepts students, mostly women, and provides them free design and sewing classes.

The school teaches not only technical and entrepreneurial skills but also other vital social skills that can help the students overcome poverty and become productive members of society.

As a partner company, coxco supports the operation of the coxco Lab and DEAR ME by allocating a portion of its sales for the operating expenses of the school. It even offers employment opportunities to its students who graduate from the program.

The organization wants to help reduce poverty in underprivileged areas in the Philippines and build community self-reliance through its vocational-technical education program.

The first year of its free fashion course offers basic illustration techniques, sewing skills and art lessons to make bags, pouches and other small items.

In the second year, students learn patterns and clothes making, as well as industrial sewing.

Students learn to use industrial sewing machines and acquire sewing skills for commercial use.

The program focuses on mothers in the community and contributes to supporting women’s self-reliance.

In cooperation with a Japanese salon in Manila, DEAR ME also offers courses in beautician techniques, eyelash extensions, perms, and gel nails, as well as other employable skills.

They also provide reproductive health education and online safety nets to prevent help unwanted young pregnancies and deter sex crimes against women and children.

They are also planning to conduct financial literacy and business etiquette education with partner companies, again to help build self-reliance among for its students and partner communities.

###