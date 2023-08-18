InLife Dreamweavers Sharon Cuneta, Miel Pangilinan inspire Filipinos to reach their ‘Pangarap na Bituin’

Megastar Sharon Cuneta and her daughter Miel Pangilinan star in the newly released Insular Life (InLife) video to inspire Filipinos to act on their dreams now and secure the best future for themselves and their families.

To encourage Filipinos across generations to embark on a journey towards A Lifetime for Good, the 80’s hit song “Pangarap na Bituin” took on modern beats and creative twists in the 60-second InLife video. Sharon represents Generation X (born 1965 to 1980) who have charted their own career paths, yet harbor other dreams to reinvent themselves. Miel stands for Generation Z (born 1997 to 2010) who embrace diversity and social inclusion, as they take the first tentative steps to fulfilling their dreams. Anya portrays Generation Y or Millennials (born 1981 to 1996) who yearn to act on their entrepreneurial aspirations for financial independence.

In launching the “Pangarap na Bituin” video, InLife emphasizes the significance of financial planning for Filipinos to explore their passions, challenge their creativity, and fulfill their dreams.

InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua noted that now is the best time to weave dreams. He also encouraged individuals to proactively plan their finances with the help of InLife and its more than 100 years of experience in financial protection, savings, investments, and retirement.

“A market study at the height of the pandemic revealed that 7 out of 10 young Filipinos, confronted with the uncertainties of life and the challenges of the lockdowns, no longer had dreams. Our InLife Dreamweavers Sharon Cuneta and Miel Pangilinan champion what InLife stands for – the Good in Life. Sharon reminds us of the power of dreaming big. Miel adds her voice to evoke the optimism of our youth. Together, they amplify our message for Filipinos to dream today for A Lifetime for Good tomorrow,” Littaua said.

To learn more about InLife’s A Dream Today, A Lifetime for Good Tomorrow campaign, visit https://www.insularlife.com.ph/dream-big.