Despite poor Q2 GDP data and MB pause, BSP chief sees room to hike interest rates

DESPITE the economy’s recent lackluster performance in the second quarter and the hawkish pause of the Monetary Board (MB) on Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) believes there is still room to hike interest rates.

In a television interview on Friday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said there will be some recovery in GDP performance in the third quarter on the back of improved government spending.

It can be noted that Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) contracted 7.1 percent in the second quarter, the lowest since the first quarter of 2011 when it contracted 15 percent.

“I think we have room to hike without contracting the economy. Something we call the neutral or the natural rate of interest is closer to 4 percent in real terms and if our projections are right, we will be at 3.25 percent in real terms for the neutral interest rates. So we have room to hike,” Remolona said.

Remolona said the recent pause on monetary tightening was “the prudent thing to do” for the MB, considering that the data was “going in different directions.”

He stressed that the monetary authorities’ decisions on whether to keep, cut or raise key policy rates are data-dependent.

This also means that the decision of the United States Federal Reserve is of lesser concern to the BSP relative to market expectations.

“It’s not as important as people think. What we find is that sometimes we do intervene, but what we find is more effective than intervention is forward guidance. So we give the market a better idea of what we’re thinking about down the road and that’s what seems to be more effective, that’s what seems to be more effective in stabilizing the peso,” Remolona said.

On the peso, Remolona said, “there is more than usual” volatility in the Philippine peso at the moment. But he said this is mainly due to a strong dollar rather than a weak peso.

He said the Thai Baht and the Malaysian Ringgit have already weakened against the greenback along with the Philippine peso in the past few days.

“I think there’s some amount of risk aversion going on in the currency markets partly because of the Fitch downgrade of the US and partly because of the minutes of the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee]. The minutes, as you know, are more hawkish than the actual decision of the FOMC,” Remolona said.

Local supply chain

Meanwhile, local supply chain issues are also part of the data that the Monetary Board are considering during this time. Sticky inflation has plagued the country and peaked in January 2023 when inflation hit 8.7 percent.

However, the increase in commodity prices has slowed to 4.7 percent in July, giving the BSP confidence that it is now on track to attain the inflation target range of 2 to 4 percent by the fourth quarter—or earlier, according to BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr.

Remolona said, nonetheless, that the BSP is already “within striking distance” of the inflation target this year and will certainly hit it in 2024 and 2025.

“The supply shocks can have effects on expectations. So we try to moderate those shocks by working on the demand side for the same commodities and for a broader range of commodities. So it’s a balancing act,” Remolona said.

“We try to figure out how strong the lagged effects are, how expectations are evolving. So the trick is to avoid the second round effects that work through expectations,” he added.

On Thursday, the MB decided to again maintain its key policy rates, the third pause since May 2023, in the hopes that the third time could work as a charm to boost the economy and allow inflation to further moderate.

The MB decided to keep the interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase facility at 6.25 percent. The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were also retained at 5.75 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.

Remolona said the decision of the MB took into consideration weaker GDP growth in the second quarter.