Confinements for dengue and leptospirosis are covered by PhilHealth

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has reiterated its coverage for dengue and leptospirosis which are prevalent during rainy seasons after the Department of Health reported more than 80,000 cases of dengue and over 2,000 cases of leptospirosis in the country as of July 15, 2023.

Dengue produces flu-like symptoms that can quickly escalate into severe complications, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly, while leptospirosis is a disease transmitted through exposure to water contaminated by the leptospira bacteria that can lead to severe symptoms and potentially life-threatening complications if left untreated

PhilHealth pays P10,000 for confinements due to dengue fever with or without warning signs, and P16,000 for severe dengue. For hospitalizations due to leptospirosis, PhilHealth pays 11,000. The state agency said that as of June 5, 2023, it paid more than P700 million for 76,000 dengue claims; and P19 million for 1,654 leptospirosis claims nationwide.

“Lahat ng mga kababayan natin ay may PhilHealth benefits sakaling maospital dahil sa dengue o leptospirosis,” PhilHealth’s Chief Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. said, adding that all Filipinos are immediately eligible to the benefits in case they needed them as mandated by the Universal Health Care Law.

He also urged the public to take the necessary precautions to avoid dengue and leptospirosis through good personal hygiene, proper sanitation, avoiding wading in the flood waters if possible, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites. He further emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention once signs and symptoms are observed. “Huwag po natin ipagwalang bahala ang mga sintomas ng dengue at leptospirosis dahil delikadong sakit ang mga ito. Agad magpatingin at kung kinakailangang ma-confine ay sagot ng PhilHealth ang mga ito”, he asserted.

Moreover, Ledesma urged the public to register or update their records with the Agency to ensure hassle-free availment. “Para mas maging madali ang paggamit ng benepisyo, hinihikayat ko ang mga hindi pa rehistrado na magparehistro na sa PhilHealth. Bukas po ang aming mga tanggapan upang kayo ay aming mapagserbisyuhan”.