Cherry’s Concept Store sports a new look at Robinsons Place Manila

CHERRY Philippines proudly opened the new look of its Concept Store on August 10, 2023 at Level 3 Pedro Gil Wing, Robinsons Place Manila. Its cutting-edge retail space in stores wide selection of both Internet of Things (IoT) and non-IoT products.

It features premium quality, compact and sleek design products from home and living, entertainment, travel, pet, personal, health and wellness to various mobile devices.

It is the market for everyone who seeks products that can make their household and lifestyle more comfortable, efficient and secured. Moreso, it is the one-stop shop that perfectly offers everything the average Filipino household needs.

“We’re excited to unveil the new look of our store as a one-stop shop to showcase some new products. The new store front design, which features sleek curves and an elegant aesthetic, reflects the company’s commitment to innovation,” says Michelle Ngu-Cinco, COO and CMO of CHERRY Philippines.

The store’s bright interior displays white, gray and red hues that mirrors its forerunners. Its look will surely create a sense of home to everyone.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see the products in the store. It’s worth a visit knowing na marami tayong kailangan sa bahay ang makikita talaga dito.” says Francine Diaz, Brand Ambassador, CHERRY Philippines.

This is part of CHERRY’s expansion in bringing convenience in every Filipino home whether non technologically savvy to keep up with today’s modern life demands and build an ecosystem of products for them.

Smart shoppers looking for great finds and in-person shopping experience are now welcome in the store at Robinsons Place Manila, from 10AM to 9PM. This year, CHERRY Philippines is set to open up more stores.

For online purchases, visit:

Cherry Shop PH: www.cherryshop.com.ph

Shopee: https://bit.ly/CherryPhShopee

Lazada: https://bit.ly/CherryPhLazada