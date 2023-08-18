‘BIR rules negate Create law’s intent’

INVESTOR firms within Clark and Subic Freeports, big business groups including the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), have passed a resolution urging the government to review the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) law and sought the “immediate” suspension of recent Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issuances in order to preserve the original intent of the Create law.

The Joint Resolution, signed on May 19, 2023, but only sent to the media on Thursday, comprised of nine signatories.

The signatories were: Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA) President Francisco L. Villanueva Jr. and CILA Chairman Cristopher Magdangal; AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe; Metro Clark Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MACCII) President Elizabeth Carlos-Timbol; Subic Bay Freeport Chamber of Commerce (SBFCC) President Benjamin E. Antonio III; Metro Clark ICT Council (MCICTC) Chairperson Grace Fabros-Tyler; IBPAP President Jack R. Madrid; and, Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAMCHAM) President Teressa David Carlos.

In a statement sent to reporters last Thursday, CILA said these investor-firms and major business groups have “unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to suspend the implementation of new rules that have started to take away tax incentives and other fiscal perks.”

“We appeal in the strongest terms for the government to cure the situation by ordering the review and amendment of the IRR and the immediate suspension of [Revenue Regulation] RR-21-2021, [Revenue Memorandum Circular] RMC 24-2022 in order to preserve the original intent of the Create Act,” the Joint Resolution states.

CILA said the Create law (Republic Act 11534), signed on February 3, 2021 is meant to lower the corporate income tax rate, rationalize and streamline fiscal incentives.

Moreover, it said, the law has a so-called sunset provision that allows registered enterprises to continue enjoying the 5 percent tax on Gross Income Earned (GIE) up to 2031. Payment of GIE is an incentive in lieu of all national and local taxes, CILA said.

CILA, a group of investors and businesses, said the IRR and BIR issuances “effectively stopped” the enjoyment of the tax incentive and other fiscal perks as some investor firms are now levied with Value-Added Tax and other forms of taxes.

“The IRR and BIR revenue regulations RR-21-2021, RMC 24-2022 went beyond and against the provision of the Create Act insofar as the transitory provision in Section 311 of Chapter VI is concerned,” the resolution stated.

Moreover, the resolution claimed that the IRR and assailed BIR issuances have “caused massive “confusion as well as substantive impairment to the cost structure, business models and the viability of existing and potential investors.”

Officials of the said business groups have lamented that business climate here and other economic zones has deteriorated and may lead the Philippines’ further lag in the share of Foreign Direct Investments in the Asean region, CILA noted in its statement.