Bill to regulate Internet deals nears enactment

WITH no signs of tough opposition to Senate Bill (SB) 1846, the proposed measure to regulate electronic commerce in the country inches closer to early enactment.

This sentiment was expressed by Senator Mark A. Villar, who sees the enactment of SB 1846 as the Internet Transactions Act (ITA) of 2023 as “good news for online shoppers and online sellers.”

“The bill we just defended will protect merchants and consumers against fraudulent practices in Internet transactions,” Villar said.

He added they expect the bill, if enacted into law, “will address the pressing need to ensure that Filipinos can harness the benefits of the digital world without compromising their privacy and security.”

Villar envisions that as soon as it is enacted into law, the ITA will “prevent online scams and assure safety of both consumers and merchants engaged in e-commerce.”

The bill also makes digital platforms or e-marketplaces subsidiarily liable with the online merchant or retailer if it failed to perform its responsibilities as laid down in the bill that caused damage to the consumer. This bill also establishes a code of conduct for all businesses involved in e-commerce in order to safeguard and advance consumer interests.

The bill mandates the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to “exercise regulatory jurisdiction over e-marketplaces, e-retailers, online merchants, and other digital platforms that sell or allow the sale of exchange of goods, services, and are purposely availing of the Philippine market.”

SB 1846 also seeks the abolition of the e-Commerce division created by the DBM under the DTI’s Competitiveness Bureau. This would be replaced by an e-Commerce Bureau (Sec. 7) that would also be under the purview of the trade department.

Future-proof

VILLAR said it was good that “the concerns of our fellow senators” were discussed.

“The purpose is to make the ITA future-proof so that its application will not be limited especially [for a] business model [still unavailable] at this point,” he added.

The solon recalled that the interpellation highlighted the Senate’s commitment to deliver a well-crafted and impactful law.

Villar underscored the importance of creating an environment where individuals and businesses can confidently participate in the digital world, ensuring a safer and more prosperous online future for all.

We just finished the interpellations, the lawmaker said adding they “are now looking forward to the period of amendments.”

Villar said he is hopeful the latter could start by next week “so we can reflect all the comments and concerns raised by our colleagues.” The lawmaker believes that once enacted into law, the ITA “will prevent online scams and assure safety of both consumers and merchants engaged in e-commerce.”

Sec. 17 of the measure, to note, identifies 18 rights and obligations of consumers involving Internet transactions.