Australian PM sets September visit to Philippines

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit the country next month to seek closer cooperation with the Philippines on economic and defense affairs.

In a news statement released on Friday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed Albanese would be in the country on September 7 and 8 for an official visit.

He is scheduled to meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the second day of his visit to discuss possible cooperation on defense and security, trade, economic development and maritime affairs.

“It follows a series of high-level engagements earlier this year between the Philippines and Australia, underscoring the shared commitment by both nations to advance the trajectory of their multifaceted partnership,” PCO said.

Last May, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Marcos met in Malacañang, where they talked about possible partnerships to help in the country’s security and economic transformation.

PCO noted Albanese’s visit is a significant milestone since it is the first visit in the country by an Australian Prime Minister since 2023.

The President first met with Albanese during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) last year.