ArenaPlus welcomes Jordan Clarkson as official endorser

ARENAPLUS announced recently that National Basketball Association star Jordan Clarkson is its newest official endorser.

The deal follows the brand’s recent partnership pacts with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Gilas Pilipinas.

ArenaPlus, a 24/7 online sports betting platform in the Philippines, is also the official sports entertainment gateway of the Philippine Basketball Association and official gaming partner of the Philippine Volleyball League and the STL.

Total Gamezone Xtreme Inc. President Rafael Jasper Vicencio welcomed Clarkson into the brand saying his endorsement shows ArenaPlus’ growing venture in providing excellent and top-tier sports entertainment, along with its commitment to bring more fun to the Filipino people.

“With Jordan’s presence, the brand ensures a more accessible world class basketball entertainment, anytime and anywhere. ArenaPlus supports Jordan Clarkson as he joins the national basketball team in competing in the highly-anticipated FIBA tournament,” Vicencio said.