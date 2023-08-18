4-day referees pre-competition clinic for World Cup on

A FOUR-DAY Pre-Competition Clinic (PCC) starts Saturday in two venues in Quezon City to prepare referees for the FIBA World Cup.

The training program set at the Seda Hotel (morning sessions) and Victoria Sports Tower (afternoon sessions) will help guarantee the fitness—physically and mentally—of 44 game officials who will work the games in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

“Through our PCC, we hope that our referees will be equipped with everything they need to call games as correctly and fairly as possible,” said FIBA Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Sports and Competition head Eric Altamirano.

FIBA Head of Refereeing Carl Jungerbrand and Refereeing Consultant Tomas Rimkus will join Altamirano in leading seminars, drills and practice games.

After the four-day clinic, 11 referees will be assigned to each of the four venues—Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City/Philippine Arena in Bulacan (only for Opening Day), SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Okinawa Arena in Japan and Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

“I, along with the rest of the FIBA LOC, am looking forward to how our well-trained referees will help the FIBA World Cup 2023 go down in history as a record-breaking event,” Altamirano said.

