Pagaura, former golf ace Piccio vying in 5150 Dapitan

THE inaugural 5150 Triathlon Dapitan blasting off September 10 promises to be different in big ways with a seasoned Olympic distance triathlon campaigner, a champion golfer and a celebrity heading a subtle field in the premier endurance race stuffed with a weight of history.

Jonathan Pagaura, who finished second in last year’s Sun Life 5150 in his native Bohol, seeks no less than the top spot this time, both in his 26-29 age group and in the overall championship in the Shrine City of the Philippines, which is guaranteeing a successful staging of its initial foray in hosting the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run race in Zamboanga del Norte.

Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos and the entire Dapitan City community vowed to provide the leading triathletes and rising stars of the ever-growing tri-sport a racing experience like no other with an eye on hosting the Ironman 70.3 in the future.

Joining Pagaura are David Gordon, Alfred Sajulga, John Paul Paluca, Jeremy Pepito, Alex Limbo and Eric Gallardo, along with 20-24 campaigners RJ Vince Cabahug, Nikko Baguisa, Jacob Taylor, Jed Mission and Jesus Castillo II and 30-34 entries Banjo Norte, Rey Gomez, Nikko Ramirez and Erwin de Guzman.

Mia Piccio, a former Southeast Asian Games golf team gold medalist, and show business personality Bubbles Paraiso are also in the fray in the women’s side that also drew Angela Gatuslao, Valerie Marcos, Anne Relova, Arianne Durana, Pearl de la Cruz, Kristine Macalisang and Luigine Tan.

The registry books showed 334 entries have so far confirmed their participation in the event to be held for the first time in Dapitan City where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled—with the roster expected to double with still three full weeks left before the blue-ribbon event is fired off.

Spicing up the 5150 Dapitan, also held to promote local tourism, is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, featuring a 750-meter open water swim, 20-km bike ride and a 5-km run.

The- Noli Run, a 3-km fun run, will usher in the main event on September 9.

Overall winners in the men’s and women’s 5150 will pocket P175,000 each while those who will top the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will get P75,000 each, according to the organizing The Ironman Group.

For details and registration, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.