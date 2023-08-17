Obiena, Cray, Brown brace for tough worlds

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA and hurdlers Eric Shauwn Cray and Robyn Lauren Brown bracing for a gargantuan challenge in the World Athletics Championships that start Sunday (Monday in Hungary) in Budapest.

For Obiena, the task is to stay or improved on his No. 3 world ranking—with his focus also on improving his Asian and personal best 6.0 meters in men’s pole vault that’s sure to draw the best in the world led by Olympic and world champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis.

For Cray and Brown, an additional target is to make the grade for the Paris 2024 Olympics—Obiena qualified as early as last July 2 with his 5.82 meters at the Diamond League’s Bauhaus-Galan meet in Stockholm, Sweden—on top of making it past the heats in a hurdles field that’s also stacked with the best in the world.

“He’s working hard. As always, there are challenges,” Obiena’s personal adviser Jim Lafferty told BusinessMirror on Thursday. “He is prepping and tweaking his technique.”

“It’s the World Championships and hence it’s always important. But let’s bear in mind the real focus is the Paris 2024,” Lafferty said. “Everything we do today is with an eye towards the Olympics.”

Obiena will arrive in Budapest on Monday along with Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov. He and 29 others will vie in the men’s pole vault qualification on Wednesday with the final—featuring the top 12—is set next Saturday.

Cray and Brown qualified for the world championships through the Asian championships last month in Bangkok.

Cray, an eight-time Southeast Asian Games champion, and Brown, women’s 400 meters hurdles gold medalist in Bangkok, arrived in Budapest Wednesday.

“We’re just figuring it out how to get healthy and push the pace in practice, changing my race plan as well,” said Cray, whose target is to run 48.70 seconds in the 400m hirdles to make it to Paris.

“There’s enough time to adjust and hope to break my national record and qualify for the Olympics—these are the ultimate goals,” said Cray, whose joined by wife and coach Samantha in Budapest.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano and secretary general Eduard Kho are in Budapest to also attended the World Athletics Congress.