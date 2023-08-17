NO FLIGHT NEEDED | Michelangelo’s frescoes now accessible to Filipinos via landmark exhibit

Imagine standing beneath the awe-inspiring frescoes of the Sistine Chapel, gazing up at Michelangelo’s divine masterpieces, and feeling the pulse of history, art, and culture all around you.

Now imagine doing all of this without ever leaving the Philippines, without spending a fortune on a trip to Rome. It’s not a dream. It’s a reality brought to life by ATIN Global Inc. in partnership with Globe.

Through the magic of meticulous research and exacting reproductions, you can finally have the opportunity to experience “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” right at Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons, Pasig City until September 30, 2023.

This globally successful multi-sensory exhibit is more than a mere display of art. It’s a tangible journey to the Renaissance era, a virtual teleportation to the Vatican City. It’s an experience that transcends mere viewing, inviting you into Michelangelo’s world without the need for a passport.

The exhibition greets audiences with ambient Renaissance music, the subtle scents of patchouli, sandalwood, and frankincense, and even offers a curated Caffe Michelangelo for a unique dining experience. It’s a complete sensory delight that transports you back in time.

As Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, puts it, “This exhibition is more than an artistic experience. It’s a symbol of inclusivity and inspiration. We are opening doors, making what was once a distant dream in Rome a tangible reality here in the Philippines, regardless of their means.”

“We brought this exhibit to the Philippines to make world-class art more accessible to Filipinos. We know how close Filipinos’ hearts are to imagery related to the Catholic Church, and we hope to give them the Sistine Chapel experience right here at home,” said Sabrina Co, Founder and Creative Director of ATIN Global Inc.

The exhibition is also about giving back. A portion of the proceeds earned from every ticket sale will benefit The Hapag Movement, a Globe-led initiative that brings together partners and mobilization partners such as Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, Tzu Chi Philippines, World Vision and Scholars of Sustenance Philippines, to fight involuntary hunger. Your ticket to the Sistine Chapel is also a ticket to making a difference.

The exhibition also promises to be a fun-filled and Instagrammable affair for all ages. Unlike the actual Sistine Chapel, where you cannot take photographs, here, you are encouraged to capture memories, explore photobooths, and even engage in interactive art rooms.

No longer is the Sistine Chapel a distant dream only accessible to those who can afford to travel to Rome. It’s right here, within reach of every Filipino. So why wait? Book your tickets now and experience the genius of “Il Divino” without leaving the shores of the Philippines. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s waiting for you.

For inquiries and reservations, contact Sistine Chapel Philippines via landline at (02)8631-5470, via mobile at 0945-798-7612, or via email at danika.cruz@thisisatin.com.

For more information, visit www.sistinechapelphilippines.com. Stay tuned for updates and announcements at Instagram and Tiktok @sistinechapelphilippines, as well as Facebook @chapelsistine.