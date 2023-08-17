Mandaluyong City Government begins distribution of school supplies and uniforms for incoming school year

The City Government of Mandaluyong has begun the distribution of school supplies and uniforms for current and incoming public school students. The turnover ceremony was held at the City Hall Executive Building and led by Mayor Ben Abalos, Vice Mayor Menchie Abalos, and Mandaluyong Schools Division Office (SDO) Superintendent Dr. Aurelio Alfonso.

Among the school supplies that will be distributed to students from daycare, kinder up to Grade 12 are notebooks, diaries, and school bags.

Each student will also receive books for every subject to avoid sharing of reference materials.

Aside from school supplies and books, students will also receive free school uniforms and shoes, including P.E. uniforms and socks. In addition, female elementary and high school students will receive cycling shorts, while day care and kinder students will be given black tights.

According to Mayor Abalos, the city government has been giving free school supplies and uniforms on a yearly basis with the goal to ease the financial burden among parents and their children will have no problem attending school.

On behalf of SDO-Mandaluyong, Superintendent Alfonso thanked the city government for the unwavering support it gives to all public schools in the city.