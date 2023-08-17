Korea league champ Anyang KGC too much for gallant ROS

KOREAN Basketball League champion Anyang KGC was simply too tough as the hard-fighting Rain or Shine took an 87-77 beting in the William Jones Cup at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium on Thursday in Chinese Taipei.

The Elasto Painters stayed within striking distance but just couldn’t break the 10-point barrier the Koreans put up with former Philippine Basketball Association import Du’Vaughn Maxwell and Ji Hoon Park providing the timely hits to keep the Filipinos at bay.

Rain or Shine trimmed a once 20-point Anyang lead to just 10 behind a 6-0 spurt from Ange Kouame and Andrei Caracut, 63-73, with almost seven minutes remaining.

But Park and Maxwell connived for a 9-5 counter run that was enough to cushion a late barrage of triples from Rain or Shine.

Park exploded for 25 points as Anyang asserted its mastery over Filipino teams after it beat San Miguel Beer, 142-87, in the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

Maxwell added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Caracut put up a second-straight stellar showing with 19 points while Kouame added a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Filipinos who dropped to a 1-5 won-lost in the tournament.

Rain or Shine takes a break on Friday before it wraps up its assignments against Japan U22 national team and UC Irvine in the weekend.