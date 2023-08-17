Is it time to abandon SCS code of conduct talks? Experts asked

SECURITY and geopolitical analysts have questioned the need for the Philippines to continue negotiating for a code of conduct in the South China Sea / West Philippine Sea (SCS/WPS) amid China’s continued encroachment and harassment in the area.

Karla Cruz, AIF International Fellow-Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Prof. Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADR Institute, said the Philippines, other Asean countries and China have been negotiating for a code of conduct in the SCS/WPS for 21 years.

“It’s been 21 years,” Cruz said. “Think of somebody who has lived for 21 years, graduated for a college degree. 21 years is a long time to be patient and to wait for somebody to come to the negotiating table for a common interest.”

The fellow from US-based think tank believes China has not been showing “respect” to the Philippines, with repeated harassment of fishermen and firing water canons of ships supplying food to soldiers in Ayungin Shoal.

“How can you establish a code of conduct if there is no respect between both parties?” Cruz said.

Manhit said China has used the past 21 years to “strengthen its position in the region, including encroaching on Philippine waters.”

“Our marine resources are being exploited. We have less access to our marine resources,” Manhit added.

He called the negotiations for a code of conduct in the SCS/WPS as more of a talk shop or “dialogue.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said despite challenges in maintaining peace instability in the West Philippine Sea, the solution lies with engaging China to commit to a rules of behavior in the seas.

“A Code of Conduct which finds its moorings on Unclos [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] is part of the diplomatic solution for the management and resolution of disputes in the South China Sea,” Manalo said in his speech at the opening of the Maritime Dialogue in the South China Sea.

He said Manila “advocates for an effective and substantive code of conduct that adheres to Unclos and takes into account the interests of all stakeholders, even extending beyond Asean and China.”

“This approach is crucial if we are to maintain an open, inclusive and free Indo Pacific region and its momentum as the engine of global economic growth and transformation and in effect, the upliftment of the lives of millions of Asian citizens yet in the threshold of much improved well-being,” Manalo said.

Manila hosting talks

The Philippines is the host of this month’s round of talks among mid-ranking diplomats and maritime experts who will hammer out activities that would prevent the escalation of the tension in the South China Sea.

The Joint Working Group will be held on August 22-24 in an undisclosed place in Manila.

Manhit said while the Philippines continue to play along with the “dialogue,” it should assert the 2016 arbitral ruling, which invalidated China’s claims in the SCS citing the nine-dash line in their ancient maps.

Cruz said it’s time for the Philippines to align with other like-minded countries such as the Palau, Papua New Guinea and other Pacific countries to also protect the eastern seaboard.

“We’ve long sacrificed, been the nicer people, power in between – friends to all but enemy to none. But has it gotten us anywhere Or has it gotten a few somewhere?” Cruz asked.