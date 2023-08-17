Investment missions cited behind 1,000% hike in OP travel expense

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday said the almost 1,000 percent increase in its travel expenses last year was “expected” with the easing of travel restrictions and the goal of the Marcos administration to secure more investments abroad.

The Office of the President (OP) issued the statement after state auditors reported its local and overseas travel expenses rose to P403 million last year from just P36.8 million in 2021.

The bulk or P367 million of the travel cost of OP last year were from the trips of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Singapore, Indonesia, United States of America (USA), Cambodia, Thailand, and Belgium during the first six months of his term.

“As everyone knows, 2021 was the height of the pandemic when mobility was restricted, with lockdowns implemented all throughout the country,” the OP said.

It noted Marcos decided to accept the “huge volume of invitations for international events, conferences, high-level meetings, and state visits,” since it will serve the public’s interest.

“We reiterate that the Administration, guided by its 8-point socioeconomic agenda, has opportunities to generate more foreign investments in our post-pandemic recovery initiatives,” OP said.

“At the same time, we also hope to elevate our position in the international community through stronger bilateral ties and improved relations with multilateral or international organizations,” it added.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant on Investment and Economic Affairs (OPAIEA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Marcos was able to secure US$62.926 billion, which is equivalent to P4.48 trillion, worth of foreign investment commitments from his trips to Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, USA, and Belgium.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it will propose for the travel budget of OP to be raised from its current P893.87 million travel budget to P1.08 billion next year so the President can continue promoting the country as a top investment destination abroad.