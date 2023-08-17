Egay and Falcon spur SM North Luzon relief efforts

Responding to the devastation brought by Typhoons Egay and Falcon in North Luzon, SM Supermalls and SM Foundation Inc. have activated their Operations Tulong Express (OPTE) initiatives, providing relief and support to affected areas.

Volunteers from SM City Marilao and SM City Baliwag have distributed essential “kalinga packs” to 28 barangays in Bulacan, while SM Center Pulilan team has reached 7,320 families through door-to-door relief efforts.

In Pampanga, SM City Pampanga and SM Savemore Market Apalit have supplied 1,970 relief packs, and SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown,and SM City Bataan have offered assistance to their respective communities.

SM Foundation Inc., through SM City Baliwag, SM City Marilao, and SM Center Pulilan, distributed thousands of relief packs to the families in the evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, SM Center Dagupan provided relief to 550 recipients, SM City Tuguegarao aided 300 families in Baggao and Cagayan, and SM City Baguio supported three barangays with 250 relief packs.

These initiatives exemplify the collaborative spirit of SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express, showcasing the dedicated efforts of SM Supermalls and SM Markets employees and volunteers.

SOURCE:SM SUPERMALLS | #EVERYTHINGHEREATSM