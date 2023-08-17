E-vehicle org reports 500% sales hike in Q1

SALES of electric vehicles in the Philippines reached 2,536 units in the first quarter of 2023, a 500-percent jump compared to the 426 units sold for the entire year of 2022, according to the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

Data from EVAP showed that in January, electric vehicles sold reached 452 units; 760 in February and 1,324 units in March.

From 2010 to 2022, EVAP noted that local electric vehicles sold reached 14,357 units.

Meanwhile, EVAP cited data from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) showing that from 2014 to 2022, there are already 9,666 electric vehicles registered.

Out of the total EVs registered, 8,105 are motorcycles and tricycles; 1,168 are sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and utility vehicles (UVs); 346 are cars/sedans; 44 are buses and two are classified as trucks and trailers.

Moving forward, EVAP said the total projected electric vehicle stock by 2030 would reach 6,616,750 units.

Of the 6,616,750 units expected to be sold, 83.12 percent of 5,500,000 are two-wheelers; 5.29 percent or 350,000 are passenger cars; 4.53 percent or 300,000 units are three-wheelers; 4.53 percent or 300,000 units are other Utility Vehicles; 1.09 percent or 72,250 units would be Public Utility Jeepneys; 1.06 percent or 70,000 units would be trucks and 0.37 percent or 24,500 units would be buses.

At a media briefing on Wednesday held in Taguig City, EVAP President Edmund Araga revealed that “Implementation remains a big challenge as it involves extensive output and promotion.”

“The EV industry is still making necessary adjustments in terms of supplies and infrastructures. Transitions are on the way in terms of regulations being set by different government agencies involved,” the EVAP president noted.

Araga pointed out that currently, the Department of Energy (DOE) is “setting the pace” in the government sector by rolling out programs especially those aligned with the law pertaining to renewable energy sources.

“Such initiatives are related to the development of local EV infrastructure. One I can cite is the e-App program that maps out locations of active EV charging stations across the country,” Araga explained in a statement on Wednesday.

He also cited the Energy department for the ongoing development of the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI), which comes with interagency support. The department is also facilitating public consultations regarding the Vehicle Fuel Economy Labeling Program (VFELP) and the Fuel Economy Performance Rating (FEPR).

Meanwhile, EVAP said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is still preparing its Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) is keeping its focus on public utility vehicles (PUVs) modernization, with EV as the priority.

“Other government agencies are taking their share by including EVs into their fleets (the Department of Public Works and Highways or DPWH is leading the pack in terms of compliance with this commitment),” EVAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

For its part, the association noted the private sector is “actively investing” in putting up more charging stations in strategic locations nationwide and using the latest innovative EV charging technology.

Many private companies are also taking the initiative to procure EVs for enhancing their own fleets, highlighting their efforts to lower carbon emissions and lower energy dependence on gasoline, EVAP also noted.

Araga, meanwhile, revealed that the establishment of the Philippine Battery Consortium will be launched during the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) 2023 to be held from October 19 to 21.

“It is aimed at addressing the important concerns and issues about battery supplies and costs. Of course, the three-day event will be a bigger venue for networking as well as for plenary and moderated discussions, which everyone would surely find helpful,” Araga said.