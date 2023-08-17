CDC urges accreditation: Elevate Clark tourism with DOT seal

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) encouraged more Tourism Related Establishments (TREs) within the Freeport to secure accreditation from the Department of Tourism (DOT), to ensure the delivery of high-quality services to visitors, in preparation for the hosting of the Philippine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibits (MICE) Conference next year.

In a letter issued to tourism enterprises operating within the Freeport, CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera underscored the importance of securing such accreditation. She mentioned that this will guarantee the implementation of government-mandated protocols aimed at safeguarding the interests of tourists and the core tourism establishments.

This procedure also highlights the readiness of the venues to accommodate the upcoming MICE Con 2024 event, as the certification is also a requirement for the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) in selecting official hotels for the event.

The tourism department formally recognizes businesses that have adhered to the set minimum standards for the operation of tourism facilities and services by awarding them DOT accreditation. The certification represents a tourism establishment’s dedication to quality assurance. It guarantees that all MICE events in Clark meet high standards of excellence, professionalism, and industry best practices.