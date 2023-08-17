Balajadia stars in ROTC arnis

NATHANIEL BALAJADIA bagged the men’s non-traditional single weapon to lead the winners in arnis in the Air Force section of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Games Visayas Leg on Thursday at SM Iloilo in Iloilo City.

Representing West Visayas State University-Main, the 20-year-old Balajadia beat Lenar John Avance and Renato Aguado Jr. for the gold medal, underscoring he’s one of the country’s best in the indigenous sport which he dominated twice in the Palarong Pambansa.

Marcel John Judicpa ruled the Army bracket and RJ Mahinay topped the Navy division also of arnis’s men’s non-traditional single weapon.

Judicpa defeated Capiz State University’s John Mike Frial and Cebu Technological University’s Meg Ryan Gutierrez.

Roperly Mae Bangero, Jazzel Joan Agacia and Kyla Omega de la Torre ruled the women’s contest in the Air Force, Army and Navy brackets, respectively.

In boxing, Daniel Panes, Christian Moses and Alfred Deslate ruled the Army division. Moses clobbered Kent Eugene Adrias via technical knockout and Deslate beat Edramel Mangubat, 4-1.