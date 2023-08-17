Asean archery tilt in Cebu City aims to generate more youth tourneys

WORLD Archery Philippines (WAP) president Atty. Clint Aranas is hopeful that the First Asean Youth Archery Championships will generate more youth-oriented international tournaments in the region and in Asia to identify and hasten the development of budding archers in the continent.

“We pray that this initial tournament will spark our Southeast Asian and Asian neighbors in organizing more international youth competitions in both the recurve and compound disciplines so we can scout our promising athletes at an early age and keep them in the sport,” said Aranas in his speech read for him by WAP secretary general Rosendo Sombrio at the event’s opening Thursday in Cebu City.

“This event will test the capabilities of our young archers as they prepare for the big international events next year,” he said during the simple ceremony held at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex.

“As iron sharpens iron, World Archery Philippines is optimistic that this initiative will hasten the development of our promising young archers in Southeast Asia and Asia, encouraging them to continue and compete in the dynamic sport we all love,” he added.

“That close to 300 archers from Chinese-Taipei, India, Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the Philippines are here shows the growing need for competitions at the age group level so there can be a smooth transition among our budding archers through the ranks until they reach senior play,” Aranas stressed.

Gracing the opening were Southeast Asia Archery Federation president Sanguan’s Kosavinta of Thailand, former World Archery Asia secretary general Dr. Sungho Um of South Korea, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, Commissioner Edward Hayco of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Cebu City Sports Commission (CSC) chairman John Pages.

The eliminations and qualifying rounds were held Thursday in both the recurve and compound events in the Under-10, Under-15, Under-18 and Under-21 age groups in both boys and girls divisions of the tournament supported by the PSC, CSC and Cebu City government.

The members of the Philippine team who saw action in the world youth archery championships in Limerick, Ireland, last July are competing under their respective clubs in the competition also supported by Benel Archery, Post Science Corp., Tangent and Fair Deal Enterprises.

They are recurve archer Jonathan Reaport and compound campaigners Alon Jucutan and Gwyneth Garcia.

Expectations are also high for Nueva Ecija’s Miel Cipriano and Dumaguete City’s Naina Tagle, who were the standouts in secondary boys and girls divisions, respectively, of the recent Palarong Pambansa.