SC issues writ of kalikasan vs mining operations at Mt. Mantalingahan in Palawan

THE Supreme Court (SC) has issued a writ of kalikasan against the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and two mining firms in a bid to stop further environmental damage to Mt. Mantalingahan and its surrounding municipalities in Palawan caused by their continued mining operations and excavation of nickel minerals.

In a statement, the SC-Public Information Office (SC-PIO) said the writ was issued during the regular en banc session of the magistrates last Tuesday.

A writ of kalikasan is a legal remedy for the protection of one’s right to “a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature,” under Section 16, Article II of the Constitution.

The Court’s issuance of the writ stemmed from the petition filed by the Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) of BICAMM Ancestral Domain, Brooke’s Point, Palawan against respondents DENR, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) and Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation (Celestial Mining).

The petitioners argued that the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) entered into by the government and Celestial Mining in 1993 covering 2,835.06 hectares of land located in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, with INC as the designated mining operator, overlaps a protected area not open for mining operations.

The ICCs, who are indigenous people (IP) with ancestral domains in the areas of Barangay Barongbarong, Uoulan, Clasaguen, Aribungos, Mambalot, and Maasin in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, said the MPSA covered areas within the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) particularly the area within the Mt. Mantalingahan Mountain Range.

The petitioners claimed that despite the expiration of their Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) in October 2015, INC and Celestial continued with their tree-cutting activities, which have caused the deforestation of Mt. Mantalingahan.

The ICCs also told the Court that the MPSA had a term of 25 years, but this was illegally extended until 2025 when then DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu issued an order reckoning the effectivity date of the MPSA to the year it was amended in 2000, and not the year it was originally executed in 1993.

The ICCs also accused INC and Celestial Mining of doing illegal mining operations since they lack a Certificate Precondition from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) for the renewal of the MPSA.

The SC noted that among the requisites necessary for the grant of a writ of kalikasan are: petitioner must sufficiently allege and prove the actual or threatened violation of the constitutional right to a balanced and healthful ecology; the actual or threatened violation should stem from the unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or private individual or entity; and the actual or threatened violation should be shown to lead to an environmental damage of such magnitude as to prejudice the life, health, or property of inhabitants in two or more cities or provinces.

In the present case, the SC declared, “all the requisites are present,” which warrant the issuance of a writ of kalikasan.

The SC noted that the mining operations by INC and Celestial Mining may cause irreparable environmental damage to the Mt. Mantalingahan protected area and the ICC’s ancestral domain.

It added that mining operations of INC and Celestial, aggravated by the lack of action on the part of the DENR and MGC, place the residents of Brooke’s Point in peril.

Lastly, the Court said Mt. Mantalingahan covers several municipalities such as Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Quezon and Rizal, and the continued mining operations and excavation lead to environmental damage in the said mountain ranges, as shown by extreme flooding and contamination of fishing areas.

“In the present case, the Court found that there is a possibility of serious irreversible harm on the environment and the inhabitants of Brooke’s Point located in the Mt. Mantalingahan Mountain Range. Thus, with the Court’s issuance of a writ of kalikasan, the project proponents, INC and Celestial, are required to provide evidence to dispel concerns regarding potential harmful impact of a project to the environment,” the SC said.

“The same applies to the DENR and Mines Geoscience Bureau, whose inaction over the strong pleas of the residents of Brooke’s Point shows their indifference to the rights of the ICCs to a balanced and healthful ecology,” the Court added.