Saint Benilde taps Toroman as basketball program consultant

THE College of Saint Benilde tapped former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman as consultant for the 99th season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I’m absolutely thrilled, it’s coming full circle for me,” Blazers head coach Charles Tiu said. “I’ve always wanted to work with him again because he’s like a father figure to me.”

Toroman coached the men’s national team from 2009 to 2011 and also handled Petron, where Tiu was one of the assistant coaches, and Barako Bull in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Toroman will be joining Paolo Layug, Carlo Tan, Gabby Severino, Marvin Bienvenida and JC Cullar on Tiu’s staff.

“Before bringing Coach Zoran (Martic) on board, I had actually invited Coach Rajko. However, he had commitments in Bahrain and wanted to watch his grandson compete for the Serbian U16 national team,” Tiu said.

Toroman is expected to arrive on Wednesday evening.

Beyond assisting the Blazers, Toroman will also conduct coaching clinics across the country, aligning with the main goal of Strong Group Athletics, which is to elevate Philippine basketball.

“I believe his influence will extend beyond just the college game; he will be able to assist many teams,” Tiu said. “As you’re aware, Boss Frank Lao supports numerous basketball teams, and I believe we can all benefit from Coach Rajko’s expertise.”

Saint Benilde is aiming to end a 22-year title drought in the NCAA. The Blazers finished second last season.