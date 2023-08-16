Remolona: Economy can absorb up to 6.8% policy rate

THE Philippine economy can absorb the impact of a policy rate of as much as 6.8 percent to fuel its growth in the long-run, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. disclosed at a Senate Committee on Finance hearing that a 6.8-percent policy rate in nominal terms would be “just right” to support the economy’s growth in the “long-run.”

“If we talk about the real rate, we remove the 3-percent inflation from the 6.25 percent, then the real interest rate of borrowing is 3.25 percent,” Remolona told senators, speaking partly in Filipino.

“That is quite low. Our estimated rate that is just right for [the long run for the economy to

grow as fast as ours is around 6.8 percent. Beyond that it would be dangerous for the economy. So it’s 3.8 percent in real terms,” Remolona added.

The BSP governor was responding to Sen. Imee Marcos’s query regarding the direction of the present 6.25-percent policy rate of the BSP—whether it would be maintained or would still increase.

Marcos explained, partly in Filipino, where she was coming from: “That is one of the reasons being blamed for the slowed economic performance in the second quarter.”

Remolona said that having a policy rate of as much as 6.8 percent would not impede the economy’s growth.

“Hindi iyon makasasagabal sa ekonomiya [It won’t derail the economy],” he said.

Earlier, Remolona noted that the country is “nearing our full capacity” in terms of interest rates. This means, if the Monetary Board will raise interest rates on August 17, it cannot be too high.

“I think we’re very close to our full capacity at this point so that means, if we’re going to hike, we have to be very careful not to hike too much; [maybe just a little] but if we’re gonna cut, there’s room to cut. So wait until August 17,” Remolona said.

Meanwhile, resorting to a pause, Remolona said, will only happen if the Monetary Board gets conflicting data or those inconsistent with each other.

The BSP Governor added that the Monetary Board will consider the forward guidance of the United States Federal Reserve as well as the BSP when making its decision.