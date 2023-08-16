Remittances of overseas Filipinos seen to breach $33.5B in ‘24

CASH remittances sent by overseas Filipinos could surpass $33.5 billion next year, which could be the highest in at least six years, fueled by improved economic conditions abroad.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said at a Senate Committee on Finance hearing that they expect cash remittances to “rise further” next year from this year’s projected total amount of $33.5 billion.

Remolona made the remarks just as the BSP released on Tuesday the latest figures on cash remittances coursed through banks, indicating a 2.9-percent year-on-year increase in the total amount recorded for the first half.

Based on the BSP’s projections, total cash remittances this year would grow by 3.07 percent year-on-year to $33.5 billion from $32.5 billion last year. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/14/bsp-efforts-to-stabilize-phl-peso-successful/)

Executive Director Jeremaiah M. Opiniano of the Institute for Migration and Development Issues concurred with Remolona in the expectations that total overseas Filipinos’ cash remittances would further increase next year.

“It will be surprising if remittances fall. With the US economy making a rebound as reported by CNN [citing US data], at least temporarily the world is enjoying a post-pandemic economic recovery [with some fits of slowdown like countries such as China]. So while there are these positive trends, migrants abroad try to send as many incomes as possible,” Opiniano told the BusinessMirror.

First-half cash remittances

BSP data showed that first half cash remittances reached $15.79 billion, about $44 million higher than the $15.35 billion recorded in the January-to-June period of last year.

The BSP attributed the 3-percent increase in cash remittances to higher cash remittances from the United States, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

Opiniano said it might be “too early” if there is a plateau happening already in terms of the growth rate of cash remittances in the first half, citing seasonality of remittances.

Historical BSP data showed that the increase in cash remittances during a January-to-June period has been within the vicinity of 3 percent since 2018, excluding the pandemic-struck years of 2020 and 2021.

“There may be unpredictable trends in regard to the growth rates of remittances. There is a ‘season’ for remittances, such as during tuition payments and perhaps Christmas,” Opiniano said.

“So it may be too early to tell that there’s a plateau happening already. [But] I do not expect remittances to jump its growth rates to over-10 percent. Gone are those days,” he added.

BSP data showed that the 3.6-percent growth in cash remittances last year was the slowest full-year growth recorded since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“But given that the world is now moving forward from this pandemic, hopefully remittance incomes transmitted home will reach stability, i.e., stay at positive levels. Remember that even during the pandemic, migrants abroad tried to send more money,” Opiniano said.

In June alone, cash remittances reached $2.81 billion, about 2.1 percent over $2.75 billion posted in the same month last year, according to the BSP.

“The expansion in cash remittances in June 2023 was due to the growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers,” the BSP said.

Personal remittances

The BSP said personal remittances from overseas Filipinos in June rose by 2.2 percent to $3.13 billion from $3.06 billion a year ago. The BSP attributed the increase to higher remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.

“Similarly, cumulative personal remittances grew by 3.0 percent to $17.59 billion in the first half of 2023 from $17.09 billion recorded in the comparable period in 2022,” the BSP said.

“Meanwhile, in terms of country sources, the US posted the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Japan,” the BSP added.

Image credits: Andrii Zastrozhnov | Dreamstime.com





