PSA: Approved Q2 foreign investments hit ₧59.1B

TOTAL Foreign Investments (FI) approved in the second quarter of 2023 was recorded at P59.09 billion, 27.8 percent higher than the P46.26 billion in the same quarter of 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a statement on Tuesday, PSA said these investments were pledges from the following Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), namely: Board of Investments (BOI), BOI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BOI-BARMM), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

PSA said no FI approvals were reported by the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC), and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza).

The Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority (ZCSeza), the latest addition to the list of IPAs covered by this report, also had no approved FI in the second quarter of 2023.

Of the total approved FIs for the second quarter of 2023, Japan posted the highest investment commitment of P20.36 billion, or 34.4 percent; followed by Singapore at P17.65 billion or 39.9 percent; and Cayman Islands at P11.63 billion or 19.7 percent.

By sector, manufacturing received the largest amount of approved investments at P35.07 billion or 59.3 percent of the total.

This was followed by Information and Communication with P13.92 billion or 23.6 percent share, and Administrative and Support Service Activities with P3.33 billion or 5.6 percent share.

Approved Investments of Foreign and Filipino nationals in the second quarter of 2023 were expected to generate a total of 31,218 employment.

This indicates a 63.5 percent annual growth from the 19,094 expected employment in the same quarter of the previous year. Of this total employment, 67.9 percent would be absorbed by foreign investment projects, PSA said.

Among the regions, Soccsksargen received the largest share of pledged investment of P19.39 billion or 32.8 percent of the total approved FIs for the second quarter.

This was followed by Calabarzon with P14.64 billion or 24.8 percent; and the National Capital Region with P3.12 billion or 5.3 percent.

The total Approved Investments of Foreign and Filipino nationals reached P317.23 billion, or 218.4 percent higher than the reported amount of P99.64 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Filipino nationals contributed P258.14 billion or 81.4 percent.