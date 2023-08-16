Okada Foundation donates 3-storey Academic Building worth P50M to State University 

APALIT, PAMPANGA – Students, teachers, and parents alike welcomed the newest addition to the facilities of Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU), with the recent turnover of the new academic building donated by the Okada Foundation, Inc (OFI).

As a 1st class municipality, Apalit’s growing population also came with the challenge of allocating more space for new students and classrooms. This was the principal motivation that drove the OFI, in collaboration with the Office of Senator Lito Lapid, and with the full support from the PAGCOR, to plan and build an educational facility.

The Php 50 million-donation was used to construct a new building that stands three-storeys high, houses 12 full-sized classrooms, and includes a spacious courtyard for students. “It is said that the generational building block of any community are its well-educated children. The Okada Foundation is fully aligned with this belief, and our goal is to undertake community development projects that have a wide and lasting ripple effect,” noted OFI President James Lorenzana. This marks the first school facility built and donated by OFI in support of their educational advocacy.

“This project is a manifestation of the strong partnership between the public and private sector, and the hard work of the officials of Apalit and Pampanga,” Lorenzana added, sharing OFI’s commitment to equal responsibility in nation building, particularly in the Education and Health sectors.

“With the joint effort of PAGCOR Chairman Al Tengco and the rest of the board, OFI hopes that the establishment of this school will help nurture the next generation and empower the youth to pursue their education,” Lorenzana shared. “By investing in our students, we are investing in our future. Moving forward. they will be at the forefront in shaping our nation,” he concluded.

Senator Lito Lapid, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Apalit Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr., Vice Mayor Peter Nucom, Pampanga 4th District Rep. Anna York Bondoc, DHVSU Admin Council Pres. Enrique G. Baking, and PAGCOR Vice President Ramon Stephen R. Villaflor were also present at the building’s inauguration.