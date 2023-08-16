NU Bulldogs, Perpetual Help Altas pull off squeakers in V-L opener

NATIONAL University survived a spate of miscues for a scrambling 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) as University of Perpetual Help System DALTA warded off Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 29-27, 26-24, 25-19, at the start of the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Wednesday.

After barely holding off the Tamaraws in the first two sets, the Bulldogs put up a strong finishing kick in the third as middle blocker Obed Mukaba fired two aces and came through with a dig that set up Leo Aringo for a kill as the defending champions finished off the Tams behind a decisive 4-0 closing run.

“We’re happy with the result because we got the win in straight sets,” NU coach Dante Alinsunurin said. “That despite our unforced errors.”

Alinsunurin opted to keep Joshua Retamar and Nico Almendras out of this season’s lineup to provide his younger players an opportunity to develop and gain exposure in the tournament organized by the Sports Vision Management Group Inc. and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa.

The NU coach, meanwhile, left for Vietnam later in the day to join Premiere Volleyball League team Choco Mucho for the VTV Cup. He will be out until August 26 and will miss NU’s games against University of Santo Tomas on August 23 and versus EAC on August 25.

The Altas, on the other hand, pulled through despite the absence of star spiker Louie Ramirez as they proved steadier at the end of the first two extended sets before imposing their class late in the third to fashion out the straight-set victory.

Ramirez is in Japan for a three-week training camp with the V.League club team Oita Miyoshi.

But skipper JC Enarciso orchestrated his team’s offense while Klint Mateo played a crucial role at endgame for the Altas.

“I told the boys not to be complacent,” Altas head coach Sammy Acaylar said.

In women’s play, University of the East (UE) and FEU also posted straight-set victories over separate rivals later in the day with the Lady Warriors trouncing Enderun College, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20, and the Lady Tamaraws routing Mapua University, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15.

Skipper Kizzie Madriaga found Jelai Gajero open on the left side and blasted in a kill to clinch the win that marked the Lady Warriors’ long-awaited return after making their first and only league appearance in 2007.

“It was a good win. But of course we’re anticipating to face the heavyweights, then we can assess the team after that,” said newly-installed UE coach Jerry Yee.

The Lady Tamaraws also gave interim coach Manolo Refugia a warm welcome as they cruised the Lady Cardinals to close out the season’s opening day hostilities.

“I’m happy with the girls because I could see that they absorbed what we do in practice, although we still have our mistakes,” said Refugia, who took over from former coach and top setter Tina Salak, who has migrated to the US.