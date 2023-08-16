Meralco sells e-vehicle unit ESakay for ₧87.4M

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) sold its electric vehicle (EV) unit, ESakay Inc., to On-Us Solutions Inc. for P87.4 million.

“Please be informed of the sale of ESakay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to On-Us Solutions, Inc. with the total consideration of P87.4 million as stated in the share purchase agreement dated August 15, 2023,” Meralco said in a disclosure.

On-Us is a jeepney modernization platform under MPT Mobility Corp., a subsidiary of another Pangilinan-led firm Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC).

No other details were provided.

According to a source, Meralco wants to focus on EV charging stations instead. “ESakay has an e-jeepney route franchise from LTO [Land Transportation Office] for Makati -Mandaluyong route and Meralco wants to concentrate on providing charging stations so the company was sold,” the source said.

Last March, Meralco announced that it formed a new subsidiary, Movem Electric Inc., to hasten the EV adoption in the country.

As of October last year, there are around 9,000 registered EVs, of which 378 are public utility vehicles (PUVs), while 276 charging stations have already been deployed nationwide.

The Department of Energy is currently pushing to ramp up the EV rollout to 10 percent of all vehicle fleets from five percent as required by RA 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.