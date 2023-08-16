MAP pitches tariff reforms for agri-food value chains

THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) wants the government to reform the tariff structure of the Philippines in a way that strengthens sustainable agri-food value chains, especially domestic agricultural value-adding enterprises including processing, storage, and logistics, among others.

In particular, the business group advocated a rational tariff structure where tariff rates on inputs do not exceed those on finished products.

In a position paper dated August 3, 2023 but distributed to reporters on August 15, MAP said the government should review and reform the tariff structure of the Philippines amid the ongoing move by the Tariff Commission (TC) and the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Among its recommendations: come up with a tariff structure that supports food security for Filipinos, especially accessibility and affordability of competitively-priced food, via low tariffs on food products.

MAP said the country’s tariff structure should be “neutral” across industries and avoid distortions and unwarranted protection arising from tariff peaks, currently seen primarily in agricultural products.

The business group also underscored the importance of reducing incentives and opportunities for corruption and smuggling by “unifying” Minimum Access Volume (MAV) and non-MAV tariff rates, and keeping tariffs relatively low and uniform across all goods (with a maximum 10 to 15 percent) to keep food prices affordable, especially to the poor.

In the position paper signed by MAP President Benedicta Du-Baladad and MAP Cluster on Resilience and Recovery Governor-in-Charge (GIC) Cielito F. Habito, MAP stressed that Trade enhances food security.

“It improves access to food, lowers food costs, mitigates supply shocks, reduces inflationary pressures, and ultimately strengthens economic and social prosperity,” MAP said. High tariffs, it noted, have long been shown to be “counterproductive, and lead to reduced investment, low or stagnant wages, and higher rates of malnutrition.”

Moreover, using protective trade policy to help farmers causes “unwanted collateral damage” to the much wider mass of consumers, especially the poor who suffer the long-term consequences of high-priced food, MAP said.

Moving forward, MAP said the positive economic gains to greater trade must be accompanied by “effective implementation” of focused adjustment and assistance measures carefully aimed at adversely affected sectors, especially small farmers.

“Government must refocus its support and assistance to farmers from high levels of trade protection to effective improvement of productivity and competitiveness,” MAP said.

“In sum, removal of existing peaks and achieving low uniform rates in a tariff structure that provides equal incentives across domestic industries will encourage more and wider agricultural processing and value-adding, help control inflation, and enhance the country’s food security. We urge the TC and Neda to move the Philippine economy in this direction,” it added. Andrea E. San Juan