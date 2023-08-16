Locsin wears a second hat, besides envoy to UK: the President’s special envoy to China for ‘special concerns’

AMID fresh tension between Manila and Beijing over the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has designated former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr. as his special envoy to China for “special concerns.”

The Presidential Communication Office (PCO) announced on Wednesday the new appointment of Locsin, who is currently serving as the Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“He [Locsin] is in a concurrent capacity,” PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil told reporters in a Viber message, referring to Locsin’s dual roles as the President’s envoy to China for “special concerns” and his post in London.

During Locsin’s term as DFA chief of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, the country terminated its joint oil and gas exploration talks with China due to constitutional issues of such collaboration.

While he led DFA, Locsin stressed the country did not surrender a single inch of its territory to China since every intrusion by Chinese forces within Philippine territory was met with protest.

He said the Philippines will file a protest for every single day the swarm of Chinese militia boats remain in Philippine waters, and as of last week, over 400 protests were tallied, nearly half during Locsin’s watch. However, Locsin was known to have earned a healthy respect from his counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with both sides praising each other amid tough discussions.

The appointment of Locsin comes days after the President belied the claim by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the country committed to tow away BRP Sierra Madre, which serves as a military outpost. If any such commitment were made by any of his predecessors, Marcos said, he would rescind it.

The remark stemmed from the August 5 incident, wherein the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels, which escorted supply ships bound for BRP Sierra Madre.

