Labor group: legislated wage hike increasing unemployment is ‘speculative’



THE objections of Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) and other business groups to the legislated P150 wage hike are “speculative” and stand on hollow ground, said labor group Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (NLC).

In the 49th National Retail Conference and Expo, PRA President Roberto S. Claudio said most businesses will “reduce employment” if they comply with higher wages.

“Mas mabuti pang mas maraming nakakakuha ng trabaho, maski [It’s better that more people have jobs] at a certain level rather than itataas mo pero ‘yung [you raise wages but the] affordability, the viability of companies will be sacrificed that they will instead reduce workers and manpower,” Claudio said.

But according to NLC, there is no substantial nor empirical evidence linking wage growth to massive unemployment.

“We believe wage hikes reward the economy as increases in workers’ take-home pay spur growth in aggregate demand which in turn makes creation of new jobs more possible,” NLC said in a statement.

The labor group added that wage growth enhances productivity by making inefficient and anti-labor firms more compliant with general labor standards.

NLC cited the P25 nationwide wage increase in 1989, raising the minimum wage from P64 to P89 “as a good example.”

“Despite such substantial wage hikes nationwide and the coup attempts that followed, contrary to employers’ logic, it did not lead to substantial job losses,” NLC said.

