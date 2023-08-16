Kadayawan Festival kicks off at Park Inn by Radisson Davao with Art Exhibit for a cause and exciting promotions

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation’s Park Inn by Radisson Davao sets the stage for the string of Kadayawan festivities with the launch of the “Portraits of Mindanao: Kadayawan Art Exhibit” at the hotel’s ground floor lobby last August 03.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to officially open the Portraits of Mindanao – Kadayawan Art Exhibit

The opening and ribbon-cutting event welcomed distinguished guests from the local government, tourism sector, honorable consuls, corporate clients, as well as friends from the media. Attendees were treated to a vibrant and upbeat experience by the Siningtala Dance Company of St. John Paul II College of Davao who performed traditional Tausug and Manobo dances.

Davao City Councilor, Hon. Al Ryan Alejandre also delivered his message and expressed his gratitude to the hotel for the support of local artistry.

Park Inn by Radisson Davao’s GM Sven Toune and Sales & Marketing Team with Mutya ng Dabaw 2023 Ria Pelayo & Reyna Dabawenya 2023 Sheila Magpale III

“Portraits of Mindanao” marks the second art exhibit hosted by Park Inn by Radisson Davao in celebration of the city’s Kadayawan Festival. The festival is one of the major festivals in Mindanao and is celebrated as a way of expressing thanksgiving for the abundance of nature, the rich culture, bountiful harvest and the peaceful and serene way of living.

In collaboration with Grupo ng mga Aktibong Mindanawon Artists (GAMA) represented by Dinky Munda and led by Rolando Pino-on, the exhibit showcases the inspiring vision and remarkable talent of Mindanao’s local artists. The curated artworks present facets of daily life in Mindanao – from its peace-loving inhabitants, exotic fruits, exceptional cuisine, to the rich and diverse culture, providing festival visitors and locals alike with an intimate look into the unified lifestyle of the island’s people.

“This exhibit is not just about showcasing the talents of our local artists; it’s also about supporting and nurturing their creativity. Through our efforts, we hope to give these artists a platform to share their work with the world, and we firmly believe that with continuous support, we will witness more artists hailing from Mindanao in the future who are successfully making a name in the national and eventually, international stage.” as emphasized by Park Inn by Radisson Davao’s General Manager, Sven Toune.

Proceeds (15%) from each sold artwork will be contributed to the students of the hotel’s supported school, Malamba Elementary School – G. Astilla Sr. Cultural Minority High School in Marilog District to fund the art and school materials of these students.

The “Portraits of Mindanao” exhibit is open until August 31st. In addition to the art exhibit, Park Inn by Radisson Davao is offering Kadayawan room and F&D promotions, including the return of the Kadayawan Boodle Fight at VANDA, their all-day restaurant. At P3,950 per set – the Kadayawan Boodle Fight treats guests to a sumptuous and savoury feast.

Guests can indulge in the vibrant ambience of the hotel’s rooms this August for P5,000 per night, inclusive of a breakfast buffet for two, a 10% discount at VANDA restaurant, and Kadayawan mocktails for two.

Join in the joyous and wondrous experience of the Kadayawan Festival at Park Inn by Radisson Davao!

For inquiries and reservations, please email reservations.davao@parkinn.com or call at 082 272 7600.