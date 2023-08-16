Growth goals in ’23, ’24 attainable–Neda

NOTWITHSTANDING the risks to the country’s economic growth, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) believes the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth targets in 2023 and in 2024 to 2028 remain achievable.

At the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) Briefing to the Senate on the Proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 National Budget on Tuesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said “risks to the growth we took into account last year remained today.”

Balisacan said the domestic risks included elevated prices due to inadequate food supplies and, with the typhoons and natural disasters, the onset of El Niño which may last until the first quarter of 2024, and the spread of highly infectious animal diseases.

Meanwhile, external risks included “elevated” international commodity and input prices, lower global outlook and geopolitical and trade tensions.

Despite these risks, he said, “we believe the GDP growth targets—i.e., 6 to 7 percent in 2023 and 6.5 to 8 percent in 2024 to 2028—remain achievable.”

For 2023, Balisacan said the economy needs to grow by 6.6 percent in the second semester to achieve this year’s 6 to 7 percent growth, or an additional 0.4-percentage point from the baseline forecast of 6.2 percent for the second semester.

Moving forward, he listed government’s plans to attain these targets.

First, the need to sustain the downtrend in inflation by intensifying supply-side interventions and demand-side management. He said inflation is seen to go back to the 2 to 4 percent target range in the second semester.

If inflation can be cut to 3 percent in the second semester, he said the country can pull up its growth by an additional 0.1 percentage point for the period.

Balisacan also cited the need to accelerate the execution of government programs and projects, including the delivery of public services and formulate catch-up plans on missed spending during the first semester.

The Socioeconomic planning chief said the catch-up spending for public construction activities may add up to 0.3 percentage points in the country’s economic growth in the second semester.

Meanwhile, he said, implementing the catch-up plan on maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and personnel services (PS) will boost growth by 0.5 percentage points in the second semester.

To achieve the growth target set for 2024, Balisacan said “the government will continue to implement the strategies we have set in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, guided by the President’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda.”

“This in turn, also guides the allocation of government resources to various programs and projects that will contribute to the attainment of the government’s socioeconomic agenda,” Balisacan said.

To strengthen people’s purchasing power, the government will still pursue priority measures that ensure food security and reduce transport, logistics, and energy cost.

Balisacan briefed senators on the country’s economic performance, growth outlook and priorities for next year at the Committee on Finance’s hearing Tuesday on the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

At the same hearing, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno briefed senators on the status of the National Government’s revenue collection. He assured them the Department of Finance will continue its prudent debt management as it prioritizes domestic financing to prevent external vulnerabilities.

Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman cited the highlights of the proposed FY 2024 National Expenditure Program For FY 2024, Pangandaman said the proposed national budget is P5.768 trillion, or 9.5 percent higher than the P5.268-trillion budget for 2023.

The Senate Committee on Finance chairman, Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, presided over the discussions on the proposed P5.768-trillion budget. The 2024 NEP is equivalent to 21.7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With Butch Fernandez