Citystate Savings Bank celebrates 26th anniversary

THE Citystate Savings Bank Inc. (PSE: CSB) celebrated its 26th anniversary on August 8, 2023, at the Citystate Centre in Pasig City. The event was led by Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon, who was joined by members of the Board of Directors, President Jaime Valentin L. Araneta, executive officers, along with employees and friends.

The celebration started with a Thanksgiving Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Rufino “Jun” Sescon. A simple program followed, with Araneta sharing the significance of 26 as a hallmark year.

Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon expressed his appreciation to all who played a significant role in CSB’s journey. In a short message, he said: “As we celebrate our 26th anniversary, we are reminded of the support and trust that our valued customers and partners have bestowed upon us. Our journey would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team. We are committed to continuing to provide reliable financial services that contribute to the growth of our clients and the communities we serve.”

Cabangon added: “My father, Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua, was not only a founder but also a guiding light for us. As we continue his legacy, we are inspired to reach even greater heights, always guided by the principles he instilled in us.”

Looking ahead, CSB has plans for expansion. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has granted CSB approval to establish four branch-lite units in strategic locations, including Naga City in Camarines Sur, Baguio City, Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija and San Fernando City in Pampanga, adding to its existing network of 30 branches nationwide. This expansion will provide even greater accessibility and convenience to clients in key locations across the country. This move reflects the bank’s commitment to enhancing its presence and service offerings to better cater to the evolving financial needs of its valued customers.

With its 26-year journey marked by growth, innovation, and customer-centricity, CSB remains dedicated to upholding its mission of empowering communities through exceptional banking experiences.

As Araneta added, “Brighter days are ahead. It’s a good time to grow!”

Image credits: Citystate Savings Bank Inc.





