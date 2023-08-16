CBCP to electorate: Start change by choosing ‘right’ village leaders

An official from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged voters to initiate change by choosing the rightful candidate for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

For CBCP Office on Stewardship chairperson Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the upcoming BSKE is the right opportunity to start social change by choosing the right people to lead the community.

“Sa darating na eleksyon, may pagkakataon tayong baguhin ang pamamahala, mula sa barangay. Gamitin natin ang pagkakataong ito na umpisahan ang tunay na pagbabago mula sa barangay. [In the coming election, we have the opportunity to change the management, starting in the barangay. Let’s use this opportunity to start the real change from the barangay],” said Bishop Pabillo in a Radio Veritas report.

According to Pabillo, voters can choose great leaders as long as there are candidates with good intention to serve the country.

“Serving the people is a call from God. I encourage people of goodwill and righteous people to run to serve the barangay and the SK,” he added.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) calendar of activities, the filing of Certificate of Candidacy will be from August 28 to September 2.