Atimonan One Energy fosters skills excellence among CSO leaders

Atimonan One Energy, Inc. (AE), a subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen), recently conducted a free leadership and communication skills training for the members of Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in Atimonan, Quezon Province.

The said training, attended by 30 CSO leaders from the sectors of farming, fishing, business, livelihood, and cause-oriented groups, aims to hone their communication and leadership skills to become more effective leaders of their respective organizations.

CSO plays a significant role in the social, economic, and democratic development of the communities because they perform a variety of services and humanitarian functions for their stakeholders.

Resource speakers were Parish Priest from Saint Anne & Diocesan Shrine Rev. Fr. Severino Hernandez and MGen consultant Reynalita Santana, who gave informative talks on character development, leadership skills, and effective communication practices.

In his talk, Rev. Fr. Hernandez emphasized that character education begins at home: “Good character builds trust, and without trust, people will not follow you. Without followers, obviously, one cannot lead.”

“I believe that you need to have good leadership qualities and communication skills to be able to lead your team well. And this training is helpful and truly inspires me to work hard to improve my organization’s performance”, said Manuel Trapalgar, Board of Director of New Carinay Homeowners Association—the housing project of AE.

Moreover, AE External Affairs Manager Cynthia Pardo discussed the recent updates about the company’s project conversion from coal to liquified natural gas to support the government’s goal of a low carbon future and energy transition. She also highlighted the continuous social development programs of AE for its host communities, which are all anchored on One Meralco’s sustainability agenda of Powering the Good Life.

Members of Civil Society Organizations during the leadership training

Atimonan One Energy is developing a 1,200-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Brgy. Villa Ibaba, Atimonan, Quezon.