AFP-Nolcom conducts 60 air, 30 surface patrols in line with territorial defense

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) announced that it has conducted a total of 60 air and 30 surface patrols as part of its territorial defense missions.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nolcom spokesperson Maj. Al Anthony Pueblas said these patrol missions are from the first quarter of this year up to the present.

He added that these milestones were made possible under the leadership of Nolcom chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca.

“From 1st quarter 2023 to present, Nolcom, in conjunction with the Area Task Force-North, an inter-agency coordinating body operating under the umbrella of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, headed by the ComNolcom [Commander Nolcom], has undertaken a total of 60 successful air patrols and 30 surface patrols, ensuring the nation’s territorial security,” Pueblas said.

Aside from this, Nolcom also helped in monitoring the Philippines’ vast waters through its comprehensive maritime surveillance efforts.

“The Command’s Littoral Monitoring Detachment strategically positioned in Bani, Zambales; Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Batan and Mavulis both of Batanes monitored a total of 22,474 foreign and domestic vessels in the Nolcom Maritime Areas, playing a crucial role in safeguarding the Philippines’ maritime borders,” Pueblas said.

“Nolcom will continue to launch maritime patrols [MarPat] in collaboration with key government agencies such as the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos, specially our fishermen and protect our marine resources for the benefit of current and future generations,” Buca said in the same statement.

MarPat is a Nolcom routine security patrol, which covers three maritime areas; the vast, resource-rich maritime area includes the Bajo De Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea, the uncontested Philippine Rise (Benham Rise) and the Batanes Strait.

As this developed, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Buca paid a visit to three Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites located in Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz, Upi, Gamu, Isabela on August 15.

The EDCA sites inspected include a warehouse, command-and-control fusion center, and the 5th Division Training School of the 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.

“The successful completion of this visit reinforces the commitments made by both nations to bolster their defense cooperation and regional stability through the EDCA framework. The visit provided the country’s top defense officials with an invaluable firsthand experience of the progress achieved through collaborative efforts,” Buca said.

He also said EDCA is key to the country’s national interests, as it modernizes its alliance with the US, enhancing our disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

“It strengthens our maritime domain awareness and security while providing basing for our current and future assets. The EDCA sites play a crucial role in facilitating joint operations during natural or man-made emergencies. The urgent need to fast-track the construction of facilities within the EDCA sites is in response to the exigencies of HADR [humanitarian assistance disaster relief]requirements,” Buca noted.