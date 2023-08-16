1 nurse per ward: Rep. Robes raises alarm over nurse-to-patient ratio in local hospitals

AMID the reported rapid migration rate of Filipino nurses, the chairperson of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has called on Congress to look into the current situation of the nursing sector, saying the “nurse-to-patient” ratio in the country has dwindled to one nurse for every hospital ward.

San Jose del Monte Rep. Florida Robes, in a privilege speech, noted that the prevailing guidelines of the Department of Health are a 1:12 nurse-to-patient ratio.

However, she said a 2022 study conducted at the Philippine General Hospital revealed that the standard nurse-to-patient ratio in the general wards is 1:20.

“One is to ward—this is the state of the nurse-to-patient ratio. This is not a joke anymore. With this staffing ratio, is our health-care system still safe?” Robes asked.

“I rise on a matter of privilege to bring before this August body the plight of our Filipino nurses, the need for safe and adequate staffing in our hospital, and the vital role of creating a positive practice environment for our nurses towards a quality-driven health-care system for Filipinos,” said the lawmaker.

Robes added the researchers attributed this high volume ratio to inadequate staff and a high patient workload.

“In some hospitals, one nurse attends to 20 to 50 patients per shift. This should not be ignored because safe nurse staffing saves lives,” she said.

For a country that prides itself on being one of the world’s largest producers of nurses, Robes added the Philippines is faced with the paradox of having a surplus of nurses yet never having enough to sustain its much-needed army of nurses to man its own health-care system.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed many hospitals in the country cut down on operations, not because of a lack of facilities but rather due to a lack of healthcare workers,” she said.

According to Robes, the problem worsened when overseas recruitment of nurses became aggressive.

“There are countries that sponsor our college students to take up nursing with an offer to migrate to and work in the sponsoring country. This is proof that many countries are vying for Pinoy nurses,” she said.

“If we let this continue, do we still have enough nurses to serve the Filipino people? Overseas migration was not the only factor affecting the deficient supply of nurses in the Philippines. The lack of stable jobs and dismal wages also play a huge factor,” she said.

“On paper, an entry-level nurse in a public hospital is entitled to earn Salary Grade 15, which is roughly P33,575.00 (roughly $670.00) per month. In reality, they only earn around P22,000.00 per month with no benefits such as statutorily mandated hazard pay,” she added.

Data from 2023 from a nursing organization revealed that the highest-paid nurses are in Europe, Australia, and Canada.

“Sa Luxembourg, ang nurse ay sumesweldo ng $96,000 kada taon; sa Denmark, $87,436; sa Australia, sa $73,000; sa Switzerland, $66,594; at sa Canada, $50,168. Ilan lamang ito sa halimbawa ng mga bansa na ang mga nurses ay may matataas na sweldo,” she said.

Robes called on Congress to look into the plight of Filipino nurses, whom she called the “unsung heroes of our health-care system.”

“Let us create a positive practice environment for them that would encourage them to stay in our country and use their world-class talents and skills to serve our people. Let us stop the brain drain of quality Filipino nurses by providing them decent work and improving their pay,” Robes said.