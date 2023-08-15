Women empowerment also means a chance to earn–Villar

The empowerment of women today, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said, goes beyond protecting them from violence and other forms of abuse.

In her Inspirational Message during the National Summit of the Lady Local Legislators’ League (4L) of the Philippines, she noted that women empowerment significantly includes providing them with opportunities to earn.

In our current times, women are deemed vital contributors to economic growth.

“It goes without saying that economically empowered women can augment their family’s income, put food on the table, and play pivotal roles in raising and educating their children,” she said.

“And these well-bred and educated children will then become the future assets of our nation,” she also said.

She told the participants in the event that she shares their advocacy for women empowerment.

She believes that when we empower women, we also empower families, the society and generations of people, who will contribute towards nation building.

“In line with this, I would like to share that I have set-up around 3,000 community-based livelihood projects and enterprises nationwide,” she said.

She said the projects include, among others, the waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise, handmade paper factory; coconet-weaving enterprise, charcoal-making factory; organic fertilizer production through composting, waste plastic recycling factories that produce school chairs from plastic wastes, bamboo processing, and agricultural related livelihood programs in farm tourism facilities and farm schools.

“I am proud to emphasize that women are a dominant force in these livelihood enterprises,” said the senator