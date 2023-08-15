Villafuerte bares SPIC budget hike to ₧49.8B

A senior lawmaker on Tuesday said the national government will nearly double the funding for the social pension for indigent senior citizens (SPIC) program to P49.8 billion under the 2024 national budget plan.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said this funding will cover the 100 percent increase in the monthly stipend of these aging Filipinos, as provided for in the new law granting additional benefits to the elderly.

However, as for the additional monthly stipend due to the vulnerable elderly population for 2023—as a result of last year’s signing of Republic Act (RA) 11916, Villafuerte expressed the hope anew that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) could ferret out enough funds in the current national budget to be able to carry out fully this year the higher monthly pension of P1,000 for the country’s estimated 4 million-plus indigent seniors.

“Given the still elevated inflation, the decision by President Marcos to double the P500 monthly stipend to P1,000, in keeping with RA 11916, will mean bigger financial assistance for our indigent senior citizens who grapple with the ever-spiraling cost of living,” Villafuerte, a lead author of this amendatory social protection law, said.

“This dramatic increase in the annual outlay of the SPIC program means that far from ending up as a great but unfunded program, this 2022 law will actually spell greater financial relief for our indigent seniors who are in dire need of state subsidies to help them cope with incessantly soaring commodity prices and recover as quickly as possible from the economic scarring caused by the nearly three-year pandemic,” Villafuerte said.

But in the absence of a bigger allocation in the current national budget for the higher monthly pension, Villafuerte appealed to the DBM to “scour the 2023 GAA and other possible sources for enough funds to bankroll this year the 100 percent increase in the monthly pension of indigent seniors, in the same way that the Department had managed to ferret out a sufficient outlay to finance Malacañan Palace’s extended targeted cash transfer [TCT] project for the poorest families.”

He explained that RA 11916 last year doubled the monthly pension of indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 and granted additional benefits such as financial assistance to them from their local government units (LGUs) during disasters and calamities and tax breaks for employers that hire elderly Filipinos.

Villafuerte noted that in the President’s budget message to the 19th Congress following his economic managers’ submission of his government’s proposed 2024 GAA of P5.768 trillion, President Marcos said: “We will provide P49.8 billion for the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens to ensure ongoing support for our vulnerable elderly population.”

“This amount is almost double compared to its previous funding as a direct outcome of the implementation of RA 11916, which, among others, introduced an additional P500 to senior citizens’ monthly pension, bringing it to P1000,” added the President in his message.